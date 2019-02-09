NDRRMC Update Sitrep No. 01 re Measles Outbreak in Regions III, CALABARZON, VI, VII, and NCR, 08 February 2019

Measles is a highly contagious respiratory disease caused by a virus. It is transferred from person-to-person by sneezing, coughing, and close personal contact. Its signs and symptoms include cough, runny nose, red eyes/conjunctivitis, fever, skin rashes lasting for more than three (3) days.

The Department of Health (DOH) raised the red flag for measles in other regions of Luzon, Central and Eastern Visayas on 7 February 2019 aside from the declaration of National Capital Region (NCR) on 6 January 2019. B. Effects: