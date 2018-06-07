07 Jun 2018

NDRRMC Update Severe Weather Bulletin No. 05 for Tropical Depression "DOMENG" (07 June 2018, 11:00 AM)

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 07 Jun 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (429.44 KB)

I. SITUATION OVERVIEW:

DOMENG" CONTINUES TO MOVE NORTH-NORTHWESTWARD OVER THE PHILIPPINE SEA. The combined effects of the Tropical Depression and the Monsoon Trough will bring moderate to occasional heavy rains over Southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

While landfall remains less likely to occur. "DOMENG" is expected to enhance the Southwest Monsoon (Habagat). which will result in moderate to heavy monsoon rains over MIMAROPA and Western Visayas beginning Friday, with gradual northward progression of monsoon rains towards the rest of the western section of Luzon. including Metro Manila during the weekend.

Residents of the aforementioned areas are advised to take appropriate actions against possible flash floods and landslides and coordinate with their local DRRM offices.

Fisherfolks and those with small seacrafts are advised not to venture out into eastern and western seaboards of Luzon.

