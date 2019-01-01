01 Jan 2019

NDRRMC Update Incidents Monitored covering the period 8:00 AM, 31 December 2018 to 8:00 PM, 31 December 2018

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 31 Dec 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (12.02 MB)

Progress Report re Bomb Explosion in Cotabato City

A. Situation Overview:

On or about 1:59 PM today, a bomb explosion occurred in front of South Seas Mall along Magallanes St., Cotabato City, particularly near baggage area that resulted to twenty-three (23) injured persons, of which eighteen (18) are currently confined at the Cotabato Regional Medical Center (CRMC). Another bomb was discovered at the second floor at the baggage area of said mall later at around 2:240 PM but it was immediately and safely disrupted at 3:00PM by the responding EODT. OCD Region XII still verifying the report that two (2) persons died during the explosion.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian icons 2.0: Visual tools for the aid community

As 2018 is drawing to a close, the release of a new set of humanitarian icons may well be OCHA’s end-of-year gift to all of us working in digital communications.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.