NDRRMC Update Incidents Monitored covering the period 8:00 AM, 31 December 2018 to 8:00 PM, 31 December 2018

Progress Report re Bomb Explosion in Cotabato City

A. Situation Overview:

On or about 1:59 PM today, a bomb explosion occurred in front of South Seas Mall along Magallanes St., Cotabato City, particularly near baggage area that resulted to twenty-three (23) injured persons, of which eighteen (18) are currently confined at the Cotabato Regional Medical Center (CRMC). Another bomb was discovered at the second floor at the baggage area of said mall later at around 2:240 PM but it was immediately and safely disrupted at 3:00PM by the responding EODT. OCD Region XII still verifying the report that two (2) persons died during the explosion.