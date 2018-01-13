13 Jan 2018

NDRRMC Update Incidents Monitored Covering the Period of 120800H-121700H January 2018 - Initial Report on the Effects of Tail-End of a Cold Front in Bicol Region

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 12 Jan 2018
preview
Download PDF (1.17 MB)

A. Situation Overview

The Tail-End of Cold Front (TECF) brought heavy rains to the provinces of Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, and Catanduanes in Bicol Region. The said weather system caused flooding and landslides in the region, which affected its populace.

B. Effects

  1. Casualties

Four (4) fisherfolks were reported missing in Tirambac, Camarines Sur.

  1. Incidents Monitored

Flooding and landslide incidents were reported in the province of Catanduanes and Camarines Sur.

