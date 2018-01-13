NDRRMC Update Incidents Monitored Covering the Period of 120800H-121700H January 2018 - Initial Report on the Effects of Tail-End of a Cold Front in Bicol Region
from Government of the Philippines
Report
Published on 12 Jan 2018 — View Original
A. Situation Overview
The Tail-End of Cold Front (TECF) brought heavy rains to the provinces of Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, and Catanduanes in Bicol Region. The said weather system caused flooding and landslides in the region, which affected its populace.
B. Effects
- Casualties
Four (4) fisherfolks were reported missing in Tirambac, Camarines Sur.
- Incidents Monitored
Flooding and landslide incidents were reported in the province of Catanduanes and Camarines Sur.