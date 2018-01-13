NDRRMC Update Incidents Monitored Covering the Period of 120800H-121700H January 2018 - Initial Report on the Effects of Tail-End of a Cold Front in Bicol Region

A. Situation Overview

The Tail-End of Cold Front (TECF) brought heavy rains to the provinces of Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, and Catanduanes in Bicol Region. The said weather system caused flooding and landslides in the region, which affected its populace.

B. Effects

Casualties

Four (4) fisherfolks were reported missing in Tirambac, Camarines Sur.

Incidents Monitored

Flooding and landslide incidents were reported in the province of Catanduanes and Camarines Sur.