NDRRMC Update Incidents Monitored Covering the Period of 091700H to 100800H February 2018 - Initial Report re Flooding in Bagumbyan, Sultan Kudarat Province
from Government of the Philippines
Report
Published on 10 Feb 2018 — View Original
I. Incident Report re Flooding in Bagumbyan, Sultan Kudarat Province
-Situation Overview
- Flooding occurred at around 2:00 AM of February 3, 2018 and resulted to flashfloods in four (4) barangays in Bagumbayan after Allah River overflowed due to continuous heavy rainfall in the area brought about by local thunderstorm. The incident was resulted to the damage to agricultural crops and other agricultural products.