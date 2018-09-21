21 Sep 2018

NDRRMC Tropical Cyclone Advisory No. 01 for Tropical Depression, 21 September 2018

from Government of the Philippines
Published on 21 Sep 2018 View Original
Download PDF (688.95 KB)

I. SITUATION OVERVIEW:

The low pressure area outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (outside PAR) has developed into a tropical depression.

  • The Tropical Depression (TD) is still far away to have any effect in the country.

  • The disturbance is expected to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) around Sunday afternoon (September 23) as a Tropical Storm and will be named "Paeng".

  • No significant enhancement of the Southwest Monsoon is expected during the outlook period.

  • The disturbance may intensify into a typhoon while inside the PAR and may affect the extreme Northern Luzon (Batanes - Taiwan area) around Friday ( Septermber 28).

