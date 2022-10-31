NDRRMC Situational Report for Undas (2022) - SitRep No. 1, October 31, 2022 08:00 am

All Saints' Day and All Soul's Day are celebrated by Filipinos every 01 November and 02 November of the year to pay respect to beloved dead relatives and friends. On this annual commemoration, locally termed "UNDAS", millions are expected to travel back to their respective provinces and expected to flock cemeteries around the country in observance of Undas 2022.

SPECIAL WEATHER OUTLOOK FOR UNDAS 2022 (issued 28 October 2022)

TC “PAENG” and the Northeast Monsoon will be the dominant weather systems to affect the entire archipelago during the “Undas” event.

Cloudy skies with occasional to frequent rains over the eastern section of Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao as “PAENG” moves closer to the landmass of Eastern Visayas – Bicol region today (October 28) becoming stormy weather tomorrow and Sunday (October 29-30) as it traverses the Central and Southern Luzon including Metro Manila.

On Monday next week (October 31), Luzon will still have occasional to frequent rains becoming stormy over Northern Luzon as “PAENG” continues to move northward towards the Taiwan area. Gradual improvement of weather on Tuesday (November 01) as “PAENG” move farther away from the landmass of Luzon.

Floods and landslides are expected in low-lying and in mountainous areas respectively.

Sea travel is risky over the Southern Luzon-Visayas area particularly before and during the passage of “PAENG” starting today and over the seaboards of Northern and Central Luzon beginning Sunday (October 30 until November 02).

Weather Situation (as of 4:00 AM, 31 October 2022):

At 3:00 AM today, the center of Tropical Storm "PAENG" was estimated based on all available data at 320 km West Northwest of Iba, Zambales (16.1°N, 117.1°E) with maximum sustained winds of 85 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 105 km/h. It is moving West Northwestward at 10 km/h.