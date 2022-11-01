NDRRMC Situational Report for TS PAENG (2022) - SitRep No. 8, October 31, 2022 06:00 pm

(Extract)

30 October 2022

- 2:00 AM: “PAENG” weakens into a Tropical Storm and is about to exit the landmass of Luzon. It has a maximum sustained winds of 85 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 140 km/h, and central pressure of 990 hPa.

TCWS No. 3 is lifted. Meanwhile, TCWS No. 2 is still raised over Pangasinan, La Union, the southern portion of Ilocos Sur, Benguet, the western and southern portions of Nueva Vizcaya, the southern portion of Aurora, Nueva Ecija, Zambales, Tarlac, Pampanga, Bulacan, Bataan, Metro Manila, the northeastern and western portions of Laguna, the northwestern portion of Batangas, Rizal, Cavite, and the northern portion of mainland Quezon.

TCWS No. 1 is raised over Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Isabela, Quirino, the rest of Nueva Vizcaya, Apayao, Kalinga, Abra, Ifugao, Mountain Province, Ilocos Norte, the rest of Ilocos Sur, the rest of Aurora, the rest of Batangas, the rest of Quezon Including Polillo Islands, the rest of Laguna, Marinduque, Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Islands, Oriental Mindoro, Calamian Islands, Romblon, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, the western portion of Albay, Burias Island, and Caluya Islands.

- 5:00 AM: TS “PAENG” is now over the West Philippine Sea with maximum sustained winds of 85 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 105 km/h, and central pressure of 990 hPa.

- 11:00 AM: “PAENG” continues to move west northwest over the West Philippine Sea.

- 5:00 PM: “PAENG” moves west southwestward while maintaining its strength.

TCWS No. 2 is now lifted. Meanwhile, TCWS No. 1 still raised over Cagayan including Babuyan Islands,Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Apayao, Abra, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Benguet, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Aurora, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Tarlac, Pampanga, Bataan, Zambales, Metro Manila, the western and central portions of Batangas, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal, the northwestern portion of Oriental Mindoro, the northwestern portion of Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Islands, and the northern portion of Quezon.

- 11:00 PM: “PAENG” continues to maintain its strength while moving east southeastward.

TCWS was raised over Cagayan, Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Apayao, Abra, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Benguet, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Aurora, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Tarlac, Pampanga, Bataan, Zambales, Metro Manila, the western and central portions of Batangas, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal, the northwestern portion of Oriental Mindoro, the northwestern portion of Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Islands, and the northern portion of Quezon.

31 October 2022

- 5:00 AM: TS “PAENG” is now moving towards the northwestern limit of the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) with maximum sustained winds of 85 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 105 km/h, and central pressure of 990 hPa. TCWS No. 1 still raised over Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Apayao, Kalinga, Abra, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Benguet, Nueva Vizcaya, the western portion of Cagayan, the western portion of Isabela, the northwestern portion of Quirino, the northern, western, and southern portions of Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Bataan, Tarlac, Zambales, and the western portion of Bulacan.

- 11:00 AM: "PAENG" re-intensifies into a Severe Tropical Storm while moving over the West Philippine Sea.

- 12:10 PM: “PAENG” exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility at 12:10 PM today.

- 5:00 PM: “PAENG” intensifies further as it continues to move over the West Philippine Sea.

TCWS No. 1 is still raised over Abra, the western portion of Benguet, the southern portion of Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, the central and western portions of Pangasinan, the central and western portions of Tarlac, and the northern and central portions Zambales.