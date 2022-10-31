NDRRMC Situational Report for TS PAENG (2022) - SitRep No. 6, October 30, 2022 06:00 pm

Extract

30 October 2022

- 2:00 AM: “PAENG” weakens into a Tropical Storm and is about to exit the landmass of Luzon. It has a maximum sustained winds of 85 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 140 km/h, and central pressure of 990 hPa.

TCWS No. 3 is lifted. Meanwhile, TCWS No. 2 is still raised over Pangasinan, La Union, the southern portion of Ilocos Sur, Benguet, the western and southern portions of Nueva Vizcaya, the southern portion of Aurora, Nueva Ecija, Zambales, Tarlac, Pampanga, Bulacan, Bataan, Metro Manila, the northeastern and western portions of Laguna, the northwestern portion of Batangas, Rizal, Cavite, and the northern portion of mainland Quezon.

TCWS No. 1 is raised over Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Isabela, Quirino, the rest of Nueva Vizcaya, Apayao, Kalinga, Abra, Ifugao, Mountain Province, Ilocos Norte, the rest of Ilocos Sur, the rest of Aurora, the rest of Batangas, the rest of Quezon Including Polillo Islands, the rest of Laguna, Marinduque, Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Islands, Oriental Mindoro, Calamian Islands, Romblon, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, the western portion of Albay, Burias Island, and Caluya Islands.

- 5:00 AM: TS “PAENG” is now over the West Philippine Sea with maximum sustained winds of 85 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 105 km/h, and central pressure of 990 hPa.

- 11:00 AM: “PAENG” continues to move west northwest over the West Philippine Sea.

- 5:00 PM: “PAENG” moves west southwestward while maintaining its strength.

TCWS No. 2 is now lifted. Meanwhile, TCWS No. 1 still raised over Cagayan including Babuyan Islands,Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Apayao, Abra, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Benguet, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Aurora, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Tarlac, Pampanga, Bataan, Zambales, Metro Manila, the western and central portions of Batangas, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal, the northwestern portion of Oriental Mindoro, the northwestern portion of Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Islands, and the northern portion of Quezon.