NDRRMC Situational Report for TS PAENG (2022) - SitRep No. 13, November 03, 2022 06:00 am

(Excerpt)

31 October 2022

- 5:00 AM: TS “PAENG” is now moving towards the northwestern limit of the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) with maximum sustained winds of 85 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 105 km/h, and central pressure of 990 hPa.

TCWS No. 1 still raised over Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Apayao, Kalinga, Abra, Mountain Province,

Ifugao, Benguet, Nueva Vizcaya, the western portion of Cagayan, the western portion of Isabela, the northwestern portion of Quirino, the northern, western, and southern portions of Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Bataan, Tarlac, Zambales, and the western portion of Bulacan.

- 11:00 AM: "PAENG" re-intensifies into a Severe Tropical Storm while moving over the West Philippine Sea.

- 12:10 PM: “PAENG” exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility at 12:10 PM today.

- 5:00 PM: “PAENG” intensifies further as it continues to move over the West Philippine Sea.

TCWS No. 1 is still raised over Abra, the western portion of Benguet, the southern portion of Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, the central and western portions of Pangasinan, the central and western portions of Tarlac, and the northern and central portions Zambales.

- 11:00 PM: "PAENG" continues to move further away from the country.

All TWCS were lifted.