NDRRMC Situational Report for TS NENENG (2022) - SitRep No. 7, October 19, 2022 8:00 am

13 October 2022

At 5:00 PM, the Tropical Depression east of Extreme Northern Luzon entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility and was named “NENENG”.

At 10:00 PM, the center of Tropical Depression “NENENG” was estimated based on all available data at 1,085 km East of Extreme Northern Luzon.

14 October 2022

At 5:00 AM, "NENENG" continues to maintain its strength while moving west-northwestward with maximum sustained winds of 55 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 70 km/h, and a central pressure of 1,000 hPa.

At 11:00 AM, Tropical Depression “NENENG” slightly weakens while it accelerates west southwestward with maximum sustained winds of 45 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 55 km/h, and a central pressure of 1000 hPa.

At 5:00 PM, “NENENG” slightly intensifies as it decelerates west-southwestward over the Philippine sea.

At 11:00 PM, “NENENG” maintains its strength while moving west-southwestward with maximum sustained winds of 55 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 70 km/h, and a central pressure of 998 hPa.

TCWS No. 1 was raised over Batanes, Cagayan including the Babuyan Islands, the eastern portion of Apayao, and the northern portion of Isabela and Ilocos Norte.

15 October 2022

At 5:00 AM, “NENENG” continues to move West Southwestward over the Philippine Sea with maximum sustained winds of 55 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 70 km/h, and a central pressure of 998 hPa

TCWS No. 1 was raised over Batanes, Cagayan including the Babuyan Islands, the northern and eastern portion of Apayao, and the northern portion of Isabela and Ilocos Norte.

At 11:00 AM, “NENENG” is now moving west-northwestward over the Philippine Sea.

TCWS No. 1 was raised over Batanes, Cagayan including the Babuyan Islands, the northern portion of Isabela, Apayao, the northern portion of Abra, and Ilocos Norte.

At 5:00 PM, “NENENG” intensifies into a Tropical Storm (TS) while it accelerates westward over the Philippine Sea east of extreme Northern Luzon with maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 80 km/h, and a central pressure of 996 hPa. The center of Tropical Storm “NENENG” was estimated based on all available data at 255 km East Southeast of Calayan, Cagayan, or 230 km East of Aparri, Cagayan.

TCWS No. 2 was raised over Batanes, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Apayao, the northern portion of Abra, and Ilocos Norte while TCWS No. 1 was raised over the northern portion of Isabela, Kalinga, the rest of Abra, the northern portion of Mountain Province and the northern portion of Ilocos Sur.

At 8:00 PM, TS "NENENG" further intensifies while moving Westward towards the Babuyan Islands-Batanes area with maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 80 km/h.

At 11:00 PM, “NENENG” maintains strength as it threatens the Batanes-Babuyan Islands Area with Maximum sustained winds of 75 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 90 km/h, and a central pressure of 994 hPa.

TCWS No. 2 was raised over Batanes, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Apayao, the northern portion of Abra, and Ilocos Norte while TCWS No. 1 was raised over the northern and central portions of Isabela, Kalinga, the rest of Abra, Mountain Province, the northern portion of Ifugao, and the northern and central portions of Ilocos Sur.

16 October 2022

At 2:00 AM, Tropical Storm “NENENG” further intensifies and is about to pass very close or over the Babuyan Islands with maximum sustained winds of 85 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 105 km/h

TCWS No. 2 is still raised over Batanes, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Apayao, the northern portion of Abra, and Ilocos Norte while TCWS No. 1 is still raised over The northern and central portions of Isabela, Kalinga, the rest of Abra, Mountain Province, the northern portion of Ifugao, and the northern and central portions of Ilocos Sur

At 3:50 AM, NENENG made landfall over Calayan Island, Cagayan after intensifying into a Severe Tropical Storm (STS). It has maximum sustained winds of 95 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 115 km/h.

TCWS No. 3 is raised over the southern portion of Batanes (Basco, Mahatao, Uyugan, Ivana, Sabtang) and Babuyan Islands.

TCWS No. 2 is raised over the rest of Batanes, the rest of Cagayan, Apayao, the northern portion of Abra (Tineg, Lacub, Lagayan), and Ilocos Norte.

TCWS No. 1 is raised over the northern and central portions of Isabela (Santa Maria, San Pablo, Maconacon, Divilacan, Palanan, Ilagan City, Tumauini, Cabagan, Santo Tomas, Quezon, Delfin Albano, Mallig, Quirino, Gamu, Roxas, San Mariano, Benito Soliven, Naguilian, Burgos, Reina Mercedes, San Manuel, Aurora, Luna, Cabatuan, San Mateo, Dinapigue, City of Cauayan), Kalinga, the rest of Abra, Mountain Province, the northern portion of Ifugao (Aguinaldo, Alfonso Lista, Mayoyao, Hungduan, Banaue), and the northern and central portions of Ilocos Sur (Sinait, Cabugao, San Juan, Magsingal, Santo Domingo, San Ildefonso, San Vicente, Santa Catalina, Bantay, City of Vigan, Santa, Caoayan, Narvacan, Nagbukel, Santa Maria, San Esteban, Santiago, Burgos, Banayoyo, Lidlidda, San Emilio, Quirino, Gregorio del Pilar, Galimuyod, City of Candon, Santa Lucia, Salcedo, Cervantes, Suyo, Sigay, Santa Cruz).

At 11:00 AM, "NENENG" further intensifies as it moves westward away from the Babuyan Islands.

TCWS No. 3 raimains hoisted over the southern portion of Batanes (Basco, Mahatao, Uyugan, Ivana, Sabtang) and Babuyan Islands.

TCWS No. 2 over the rest of Batanes, the rest of Cagayan, Apayao, the northern portion of Abra (Tineg, Lacub, Lagayan), and Ilocos Norte.

TCWS No. 1 over Kalinga, Abra, the northern and central portions of Ilocos Sur (Gregorio del Pilar, Magsingal, San Esteban, Banayoyo, Burgos, City of Candon, Santa Lucia, Santiago, San Vicente, Santa Catalina, Lidlidda, Nagbukel, Sinait, San Ildefonso, Galimuyod, City of Vigan, San Emilio, Cabugao, Caoayan, San Juan, Santa, Bantay, Santo Domingo, Santa Maria, Narvacan, Salcedo, Santa Cruz), the rest of Apayao, and the rest of Cagayan

At 5:00 PM, Typhoon “NENENG” maintains its strength while moving West Northwestward over the West Philippine Sea.

TCWS No. 3 is now lifted.

Meanwhile, TCWS No. 2 is raised over Batanes, the Western portion of Babuyan Islands (Dalupiri Is., Calayan Is., Panuitan Is., and Babuyan Is.), and the Northwestern portion of Ilocos Norte (Bangui, Burgos, Pagudpud, Pasuquin, and Bacarra).

TCWS No. 1 is raised over The Western portion of Cagayan (Allacapan, Aparri, Ballesteros, Abulug, Sanchez-Mira, Pamplona, Claveria, Santa Praxedes, Rizal, Lasam), Apayao, the northern portion of Abra (San Juan, Tayum, Langiden, Lagangilang, Danglas, La Paz, Dolores, Lacub, Tineg, Lagayan, Bangued), the rest of Ilocos Norte, and the northern portion of Ilocos Sur (Magsingal, San Vicente, Santa Catalina, Sinait, San Ildefonso, City of Vigan, Cabugao, Caoayan, San Juan, Bantay, Santo Domingo).

At 8:00 PM, the center of the eye of Typhoon “NENENG” exited the PAR.