NDRRMC Situational Report for TD MAYMAY (2022) - SitRep No. 2, October 13, 2022 08:00 am

11 October 2022

12:00 AM: The Low Pressure Area (LPA) East of Casiguran, Aurora developed into Tropical Depression (TD) MAYMAY.

4:00 AM: The center of TD MAYMAY was estimated at 300 km East of Casiguran, Aurora with a maximum sustained winds of 45 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 55 km/h, and central pressure of 1006 hPa while moving Southwestward at 10 km/h.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1 was hoisted in Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Aurora, Nueva Ecija, and the extreme northern portion of Quezon (General Nakar, Infanta) including Polillo Islands.

11:00 AM: TD MAYMAY maintained its strength while moving slowly West Southwestward over the Philippine Sea East of Aurora. Its center was estimated at 285 km East of Casiguran, Aurora with maximum sustained winds of 45 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 55 km/h, and central pressure of 1002 hPa.

5:00 PM: TD MAYMAY remained almost stationary over the Philippine Sea while maintaining its strength. Its center was estimated at 265 km East of Casiguran, Aurora.

11:00 PM: TD MAYMAY had slowly moved South Southwestward over the Philippine Sea while maintaining its strength. Its center was estimated at 270 km East of Casiguran, Aurora or 320 km East of Baler, Aurora.

12 October 2022

5:00 AM: TD MAYMAY continues to slowly move Southwestward over the Philippine Sea while maintaining its strength. Its center was estimated at 305 km East of Baler, Aurora.

11:00 AM: Tropical Depression “MAYMAY” maintains its strength as it remains almost stationary over the Philippine Sea with a maximum sustained winds of 45 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 55 km/h, and central pressure of 1004 hPa.

TCWS No. 1 was still raised in Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Aurora, Nueva Ecija, and the extreme northern portion of Quezon (General Nakar and Infanta) including Pollilo Islands.

5:00 PM: TD MAYMAY is now moving westward while maintaining its strength. Its center was estimated at 180 km East of Casiguran, Aurora.

TCWS No. 1 was hoisted in the eastern portion of Isabela (San Mariano, Dinapigue, San Guillermo, San Pablo, Ilagan City, Benito Soliven, San Agustin, Palanan, Divilacan, Jones, Maconacon, Tumauini, Echague, Cabagan), the eastern portion of Quirino (Maddela, Nagtipunan, Aglipay, Saguday), and the northern portion of Aurora (Casiguran, Dinalungan, Dilasag, Dipaculao)

11:00 PM: TD MAYMAY continues to move westward while maintaining its strength. Its center was estimated at 70 km East of Casiguran, Aurora.

13 October 2022