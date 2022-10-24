NDRRMC Situational Report for TC OBET (2022) - SitRep No. 3, October 23, 2022 08:00 am

Situation Overview

19 October 2022

11:00 PM: TD “OBET” maintained its strength as it continues to move west southwestward. The center of Tropical Depression “OBET” was estimated at 880 km East of Extreme Northern Luzon.

11:00 AM: “OBET” maintained its strength while moving north northwestward over the Philippine sea.

5:00 AM: The Low-Pressure Area over the Philippine Sea East of Extreme Northern Luzon developed into Tropical Depression (TD) “OBET” with maximum sustained winds of 45 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 55 km/h, and central pressure of 1004 hPa.

20 October 2022

5:00 AM: "OBET" continued to move west southwestward over the Philippine Sea with maximum sustained winds of 45 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 55 km/h, and central pressure of 1004 hPa. Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1 was raised over Batanes, Babuyan Islands, and the Northeastern portion of mainland Cagayan (Santa Ana and Gonzaga).

11:00 AM: “OBET” maintained its strength as it moves westward over the Philippine Sea east of extreme Northern Luzon. The center of Tropical Depression “OBET” was estimated at 745 km East of Basco, Batanes.