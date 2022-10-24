NDRRMC Situational Report for TC OBET (2022) - SitRep No. 3, October 23, 2022 08:00 am

Situation Overview
19 October 2022
-
5:00 AM: The Low-Pressure Area over the Philippine Sea East of Extreme Northern Luzon developed into Tropical Depression (TD) “OBET” with maximum sustained winds of 45 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 55 km/h, and central pressure of 1004 hPa.
-
11:00 AM: “OBET” maintained its strength while moving north northwestward over the Philippine sea.
-
5:00 PM: It decelerated while moving West Southwestward over the Philippine Sea.
-
11:00 PM: TD “OBET” maintained its strength as it continues to move west southwestward. The center of Tropical Depression “OBET” was estimated at 880 km East of Extreme Northern Luzon.
20 October 2022
-
5:00 AM: "OBET" continued to move west southwestward over the Philippine Sea with maximum sustained winds of 45 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 55 km/h, and central pressure of 1004 hPa. Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1 was raised over Batanes, Babuyan Islands, and the Northeastern portion of mainland Cagayan (Santa Ana and Gonzaga).
-
11:00 AM: “OBET” maintained its strength as it moves westward over the Philippine Sea east of extreme Northern Luzon. The center of Tropical Depression “OBET” was estimated at 745 km East of Basco, Batanes.
-
11:00 PM: TD “OBET” slightly accelerated as it moves west southwestward. The center of the eye was estimated at 555 km East of Basco, Batanes. TCWS No. 1 was still raised over Batanes, Babuyan Islands, and the northeastern portion of mainland Cagayan.
21 October 2022
-
5:00 AM: TD “OBET” further accelerated towards the Luzon Strait with maximum sustained winds of 45 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 55 km/h.
-
2:00 PM: “OBET” slightly intensifies while moving westward towards the Luzon Straight
-
5:00 PM: It maintained its strength as it threatens Batabes
-
8:00 PM: It continued to maintain its strength as it about to pass very close or over Batanes. TCWS No. 1 was still raised over Batanes, Babuyan Islands, and the northeastern portion of mainland Cagayan particulary in Santa Ana and Gonzaga.
-
11:00 PM: TD “OBET” slightly weakened and was over the Balintang Channel. TCWS No. 1 was only hoisted in Batanes and Babuyan Islands.
22 October 2022
-
2:00 AM: TD “OBET” maintained its strength as it moves westward over the Balintang Channel of which, at 1:00 AM, the center of Tropical Depression OBET was estimated at 70 km West Southwest of Basco, Batanes.
-
5:00 AM: It began to move away from Batanes with a maximum sustained winds of 45 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 55 km/h, and central pressure of 1006 hPa. TCWS No. 1 is still raised in Batanes and Babuyan Islands.
-
11:00 AM: ALL TCWS were lifted.
-
4:30 PM: “OBET” exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility while moving slowly westward.