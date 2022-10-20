NDRRMC Situational Report for TC OBET (2022) - SitRep No. 1, October 21, 2022 08:00 am

19 October 2022

At 5:00 AM, the Low Pressure Area over the Philippine Sea East of Extreme Northern Luzon developed into Tropical Depression “OBET with maximum sustained winds of 45 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 55 km/h, and central pressure of 1004 hPa.

At 11:00 AM, “OBET” maintains its strength while moving north northwestward over the Philippine sea.

At 5:00 PM, “OBET” decelerates while moving West Southwestward over the Philippine Sea.

At 11:00 PM, “OBET” maintains its strength as it continues to move west southwestward. The center of Tropical Depression “OBET” was estimated based on all available data at 880 km East of Extreme Northern Luzon. 20 October 2022

At 5:00 AM, "OBET" continues to move west southwestward over the Philippine Sea with maximum sustained winds of 45 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 55 km/h, and central pressure of 1004 hPa.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1 was raised over Batanes, Babuyan Islands, and the Northeastern portion of mainland Cagayan (Santa Ana and Gonzaga).

At 11:00 AM, “OBET” maintains its strength as it moves westward over the Philippine Sea east of extreme Northern Luzon. The center of Tropical Depression “OBET” was estimated based on all available data at 745 km East of Basco,

Batanes.

At 5:00 PM, Tropical Depression “OBET” continues to move westward while maintaining its strength.

At 11:00 PM, Tropical Depression “OBET” slightly accelerates as it moves west southwestward. The center of the eye was estimated based on all available data 555 km East of Basco, Batanes.

TCWS No. 1 was still raised over Batanes, Babuyan Islands, and the northeastern portion of mainland Cagayan.

21 October 2022

At 5:00 AM, TD “OBET” further accelerates towards the Luzon Strait with maximum sustained winds of 45 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 55 km/h.