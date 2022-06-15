NDRRMC Situational Report for TC MARING (2021) - Final Report for Severe Tropical Storm "MARING", April 05, 2022 08:00 am

MARING spawned from an LPA embedded in a monsoon depression. It was noted as a tropical depression on the afternoon of 07 October. On the evening of 08 October, it was upgraded into a tropical storm and for the next 2 days, MARING continued to consolidate while moving erratically over the Philippine Sea east of Visayas. On the morning of 10 October, when the remnant of NANDO was assimilated and merged to the dominant circulation of MARING, it moved west-northwestward towards Babuyan Island. As it moved closer to the Babuyan Islands, MARING began to track westward and intensified into a severe tropical storm on the morning of 11 October. On the evening of the same day, the center of the tropical cyclone passed very close south of Camiguin Island of Aparri, Cagayan then, made landfall over Fuga Island, Aparri, Cagayan at 8:10 PM. MARING reached its peak intensity with estimated maximum sustained winds of 100 km/h in the early morning of 12 October. On the same day, at around 11:00 AM, it left the PAR. MARING, has a massive and large wind field that enhances the Southwest Monsoon and the northeasterly which resulted in gusty conditions across the country. MARING brought intense and torrential rainfall leading to widespread flooding and landslides over Northern Luzon.

Warning Information:

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal in effect:

#2 Luzon: Batanes, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, the northern portion of Isabela, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Abra, Ilocos Norte, and Ilocos Sur

#1 Luzon: Catanduanes, Calaguas Islands, the northern portion of Quezon including Polillo Islands, Bulacan, Pampanga, the northern portion of Bataan, Zambales, Tarlac, Nueva Ecija, Aurora, Quirino, the rest of Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Ifugao, Benguet, Pangasinan, and La Union.

Visayas: The eastern portion of Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, and the eastern portions of Samar. Mindanao: Dinagat Islands and Surigao del Norte

Number of public TC products issued:

Tropical Cyclone Bulletin: 29

TC Warning for Shipping: 23

Tropical Cyclone Advisories: None

TC Updates: 14

Weather Advisory: 1

Affected Region(s): NCR, I, CAR, II, III, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, VI, VIII, and Caraga