NDRRMC Situational Report for TC KARDING (2022) - SitRep No. 5, September 28, 2022 08:00 am

22 September 2022

8:00 AM: The Low Pressure Area East of Central Luzon developed into Tropical Depression (TD) “KARDING”.

2:00 PM: TD KARDING intensified into a Tropical Storm. The center was estimated at 1,320 km East of Northern Luzon with maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 80 km/h, and central pressure of 1000 hPa while slowly moving Northwestward.

23 September 2022

5:00 AM: TS KARDING slightly accelerated westward while maintaining its strength. The center was estimated at 1,235 km East of Northern Luzon with maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h near the center gustiness of up to 80 km/h, and central pressure of 1000 hPa while moving Westward at 10 km/h.

1:00 PM: KARDING maintained its strength as it moved west southwestward over the Philippine Sea with a maximum sustained winds of 75 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 90 km/h, and central pressure of 998 hPa. Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1 was raised over the eastern portion of Isabela (Divilacan, Palanan, Dinapigue, Maconacon, San Mariano, and Ilagan City) and the northern portion of Aurora (Casiguran, Dilasag, and Dinalungan).

24 September 2022

5:00 AM: TS KARDING slightly intensifies while moving west southwestward with a maximum sustained winds of 85 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 105 km/h, and central pressure of 994 hPa.

TCWS No. 1 was hoisted in Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, the southern portion of mainland Cagayan (Peñablanca, Tuguegarao City, Iguig, Solana, Tuao, Enrile), Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Aurora, and the northern and eastern portions of Nueva Ecija (Carranglan, Pantabangan, Gabaldon, Bongabon, Laur, Rizal, San Jose City, Lupao, Llanera, General Mamerto Natividad, Palayan City, General Tinio).

11:00 AM: TS KARDING intensified into a Severe Tropical Storm (STS) while moving west southwestward with maximum sustained winds of 100 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 125 km/h, and central pressure of 990 hPa. TCWS No. 2 was raised in southern portion of Isabela (Dinapigue), northern portion of Aurora (Dinalungan, Casiguran, Dilasag), and Pollilo Islands. TCWS No. 1 was hoisted in The southern portion of Cagayan (Peñablanca, Iguig, Tuguegarao City, Enrile, Solana, Tuao, Piat, Amulung, Rizal), the rest of Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, southern portion of Apayao (Conner), Abra, Kalinga, Mt. Province, Ifugao, Benguet, southern portion of Ilocos Norte (Nueva Era, Badoc, Pinili, Banna, City of Batac, Currimao, Paoay, Marcos), Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, the rest of Aurora,

Nueva Ecija, Tarlac, Bulucan, Pampanga, Zambales, Bataan, Metro Manila, northern and central portions of Quezon (Tagkawayan, Lopez, Guinayangan, Gumaca, Pitogo, Unisan, Agdangan, Padre Burgos, Pagbilao, City of Tanauan, Santo Tomas, Talisay, Laurel), Camarines Norte, northern and eastern portions of Camarines Sur (Del Gallego, Ragay, Lupi, Sipocot, Siruma, Tinambac, Goa, Lagonoy, Garchitorena, Caramoan, Presentacion, San Jose), and the northern portion of Catanduanes (Pandan, Caramoan, Bagamanoc, Panganiban, Viga, and Gigmoto).

5:00 PM: STS KARDING intensified further while moving West Southwestward over the Philippine Sea East of Aurora with maximum winds of 110 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 135 km/h, and central pressure of 985 hPa.

TCWS No. 2 was hoisted in the southeastern portion of Isabela (Dinapigue, Jones, San Agustin, Echague, San Guillermo, San Mariano), the southeastern portion of Quirino (Nagtipunan, Maddela), the southeastern portion of Nueva Ecija (Bongabon, Laur, Palayan City, General Tinio, Gabaldon, Pantabangan, Rizal), Aurora, the eastern portion of Rizal (Rodriguez, City of Antipolo, Tanay), the eastern portion of Laguna (Santa Maria, Famy, Siniloan, Pangil, Pakil, Paete, Kalayaan, Lumban, Cavinti), the northern and central portion of Quezon (General Nakar, Pollilo Islands, Infanta, Real, Mauban, Perez, Alabat, Quezon, Calauag, Tagkawayan, Guinayangan), the northwestern portion of Camarines Sur (Del Gallego, Ragay, Lupi, Sipocot), and Camarines Norte.

25 September 2022

2:00 AM: Typhoon Karding further intensifies while moving west southwestward with maximum sustained winds of 140 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 170 km/h, and central pressure of 970 hPa.

TCWS No. 3 was raised in the southern portion of Aurora (Dingalan, San Luis), the extreme northern portion of Quezon (General Nakar, Infanta) including Polillo Islands, and the northern portion of Camarines Norte (Vinzons, Paracale, Jose Panganiban, Capalonga).

TCWS No. 2 was raised in the southern portion of Isabela (Dinapigue, San Guillermo, Echague, San Agustin, Jones), Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, the southern portion of Benguet (Itogon, Tuba, Bokod, La Trinidad, Baguio City), the southern portion of La Union (Pugo, Rosario, Santo Tomas, Tubao, Agoo, Aringay), Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, Tarlac, Pampanga, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, the rest of Aurora, Metro Manila, Cavite, Batangas, Laguna, Rizal, the northern and central portions of Quezon (Real, Mauban, Calauag, Perez, Alabat, Quezon, Tagkaw ayan, Guinayangan, Sampaloc, Lucban, City of Tayabas, Lucena City, Pagbilao, Padre Burgos, Atimonan, Agdangan, Unisan, Plaridel, Gumaca, Lopez, Pitogo, Dolores, Candelaria, Sariaya, Tiaong, Macalelon, General Luna, Catanauan, Buenavista), the rest of Camarines Norte, the northern portion of Camarines Sur (Del Gallego, Ragay, Lupi, Sipocot, Libmanan, Pamplona, Pasacao, San Fernando, Pili, Minalabac, Ocampo, Tigaon, Cabusao, Magarao, Gainza, Canaman, Camaligan, Milaor, Naga City, Bombon, Calabanga, Tinambac, Siruma, Goa, Lagonoy, San Jose, Garchitorena, Presentacion, Caramoan, Sagñay), and Catanduanes.

TCWS No. 1 was hoisted in the southern portion of Cagayan (Tuao, Solana, Enrile, Tuguegarao City, Iguig, Peñablanca), the rest of Isabela, the southern portion of Apayao (Conner), Kalinga, Abra, Mountain Province, Ifugao, the rest of Benguet, the southern portion of Ilocos Norte (Nueva Era, Badoc, Pinili, Banna, City of Batac, Currimao, Paoay, Marcos), Ilocos Sur, the rest of La Union, the rest of Quezon, the northern portion of Occidental Mindoro (Abra de Ilog, Paluan, Mamburao, Santa Cruz) including Lubang Islands, the northern portion of Oriental Mindoro (Puerto Galera, San Teodoro, Baco, City of Calapan, Naujan, Victoria, Pola), Marinduque, the rest of Camarines Sur, Albay, the northern portion of Sorsogon (Donsol, Pilar, Castilla, City of Sorsogon, Prieto Diaz, Gubat, Magallanes, Juban, Casiguran), and Burias Island.

5:00 AM: Typhoon KARDING continued to undergo rapid intensification.moving West southwestward at 25 km/h with maximum sustained winds of 155 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 190 km/h, and central pressure of 955 hPa.

TCWS No. 3 was hoisted in The central and southern portions of Aurora (Dingalan, San Luis, Baler, Maria Aurora, Dipaculao), the extreme northern portion of Quezon (General Nakar, Infanta, Real) including Polillo Islands, the eastern portion of Nueva Ecija (City of Gapan, Bongabon, Gabaldon, Laur, General Tinio, Palayan City, Santa Rosa, Peñaranda, Cabanatuan City, San Leonardo), the eastern portion of Bulacan (Norzagaray, Doña Remedios Trinidad, Angat, San Rafael, San Ildefonso, San Miguel), the northern portion of Rizal (Rodriguez, Tanay), and the northern portion of Camarines Norte (Vinzons, Paracale, Jose Panganiban, Capalonga).

TCWS No. 2 was also hoisted in the southern portion of Isabela (Dinapigue, San Guillermo, Echague, San Agustin, Jones), Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Benguet, La Union, Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, Tarlac, Pampanga, the rest of Bulacan, the rest of Nueva Ecija, the rest of Aurora, Metro Manila, Cavite, Batangas, Laguna, the rest of Rizal, the northern and central portions of Quezon (Mauban, Calauag, Perez, Alabat, Quezon, Tagkawayan, Guinayangan, Sampaloc, Lucban, City of Tayabas, Lucena City, Pagbilao, Padre Burgos, Atimonan, Agdangan, Unisan, Plaridel, Gumaca, Lopez, Pitogo, Dolores, Candelaria, Sariaya, Tiaong, San Antonio, Macalelon, General Luna, Catanauan, Buenavista), the rest of Camarines Norte, the northern portion of Camarines Sur (Del Gallego, Ragay, Lupi, Sipocot, Libmanan, Pamplona, Pasacao, San Fernando, Pili, Minalabac, Ocampo, Tigaon, Cabusao, Magarao, Gainza, Canaman, Camaligan, Milaor, Naga City, Bombon, Calabanga, Tinambac, Siruma, Goa, Lagonoy, San Jose, Garchitorena, Presentacion, Caramoan, Sagñay), and Catanduanes.

TCWS No. 1 was hoisted in the southern portion of Cagayan (Tuao, Solana, Enrile, Tuguegarao City, Iguig, Peñablanca), the rest of Isabela, the southern portion of Apayao (Conner), Kalinga, Abra, Mountain Province, Ifugao, the southern portion of Ilocos Norte (Nueva Era, Badoc, Pinili, Banna, City of Batac, Currimao, Paoay, Marcos), Ilocos Sur, the rest of Quezon, the northern portion of Occidental Mindoro (Abra de Ilog, Paluan, Mamburao, Santa Cruz) including Lubang Islands, the northern portion of Oriental Mindoro (Puerto Galera, San Teodoro, Baco, City of Calapan, Naujan, Victoria, Pola, Socorro, Pinamalayan), Marinduque, the rest of Camarines Sur, Albay, Sorsogon, Burias Island and Ticao Island.

8:00 AM: KARDING reached Super Typhoon (STY) Category after a period of explosive intensification moving Westward at 20 km/h. The center of the eye of STY KARDING was estimated at 230 km East of Infanta, Quezon with a maximum sustained winds of 185 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 230 km/h, and central pressure of 925 hPa.

TCWS No. 4 was raised in Polillo Islands.

TCWS No. 3 was hoisted in the central and southern portions of Aurora (Dingalan, San Luis, Baler, Maria Aurora, Dipaculao), the central and southern portions of Nueva Ecija (Bongabon, Rizal, Llanera, Science City of Muñoz, Guimba, Cuyapo, Talugtug, Nampicuan, San Antonio, Cabiao, San Isidro, City of Gapan, Zaragoza, Jaen, Licab, Quezon, Aliaga, Santa Rosa, San Leonardo, Santo Domingo, Talavera, Cabanatuan City, General Mamerto Natividad, Palayan City, Peñaranda, General Tinio, Laur, Gabaldon), Bulacan, the eastern portion of Pampanga (Candaba, Arayat, Santa Ana, San Luis, San Simon, Apalit), the northern portion of Metro Manila (Pasig, Marikina, Quezon City, San Juan, Mandaluyong, Manila, Navotas, Malabon, Caloocan, Valenzuela), the northern portion of Rizal (Rodriguez, Tanay, Baras,

City of Antipolo, San Mateo, Cainta, Taytay, Angono, Teresa, Morong, Pililla), the northeastern portion of Laguna (Santa Maria, Famy, Siniloan, Pangil, Mabitac, Paete, Kalayaan, Pakil), the northern portion of Quezon (Infanta, Real, General Nakar, Mauban), and the northern portion of Camarines Norte (Vinzons, Paracale, Jose Panganiban, Capalonga);

TCWS No. 2 in the southern portion of Isabela (Dinapigue, San Guillermo, Echague, San Agustin, Jones), Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Benguet, La Union, Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, Tarlac, the rest of Pampanga, the rest of Nueva Ecija, the rest of Aurora, the rest of Metro Manila, Cavite, Batangas, the rest of Laguna, the rest of Rizal, the central portions of Quezon (Calauag, Perez, Alabat, Quezon, Tagkawayan, Guinayangan, Sampaloc, Lucban, City of Tayabas, Lucena City, Pagbilao, Padre Burgos, Atimonan, Agdangan, Unisan, Plaridel, Gumaca, Lopez, Pitogo, Dolores, Candelaria, Sariaya, Tiaong, San Antonio, Macalelon, General Luna, Catanauan, Buenavista), the rest of Camarines Norte, the northern portion of Camarines Sur (Del Gallego, Ragay, Lupi, Sipocot, Libmanan, Pamplona, Pasacao, San Fernando, Pili,

Minalabac, Ocampo, Tigaon, Cabusao, Magarao, Gainza, Canaman, Camaligan, Milaor, Naga City, Bombon, Calabanga, Tinambac, Siruma, Goa, Lagonoy, San Jose, Garchitorena, Presentacion, Caramoan, Sagñay), and Catanduanes.

TCWS No. 1 was raised in the southern portion of Cagayan (Tuao, Solana, Enrile, Tuguegarao City, Iguig, Peñablanca), the rest of Isabela, the southern portion of Apayao (Conner), Kalinga, Abra, Mountain Province, Ifugao, the southern portion of Ilocos Norte (Nueva Era, Badoc, Pinili, Banna, City of Batac, Currimao, Paoay, Marcos), Ilocos Sur, the rest of Quezon, the northern portion of Occidental Mindoro (Abra de Ilog, Paluan, Mamburao, Santa Cruz) including Lubang Islands, the northern portion of Oriental Mindoro (Puerto Galera, San Teodoro, Baco, City of Calapan, Naujan, Victoria,

Pola, Socorro, Pinamalayan), Marinduque, the rest of Camarines Sur, Albay, Sorsogon, Burias Island and Ticao Island.

11:00 AM: STY KARDING intensifies further as it moves Westward towards the Northern portion of Quezon - Southern portion of Aurora. The center of the eye of Super Typhoon KARDING was estimated based on all available data including those from Daet and Baler Doppler Weather Radars at 175 km East of Infanta, Quezon with maximum sustained winds of 195 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 240 km/h, and central pressure of 920 hPa.

TCWS No. 5 was raised in Polillo Islands and the extreme northern portion of Quezon (the northern and central portions of General Nakar, and the northeastern portion of Infanta).

TCWS No. 4 was hoisted in Calaguas Islands, the southern portion of Aurora (San Luis, Dingalan, Baler, Maria Aurora), the northern portion of Quezon (the rest of General Nakar, the rest of Infanta, Real), the southeastern portion of Nueva Ecija (Gabaldon, General Tinio, City of Gapan, Peñaranda), the eastern and central portions of Bulacan (Doña Remedios Trinidad, Norzagaray, San Miguel, San Ildefonso, San Rafael, Angat, City of San Jose del Monte), the northeastern portion of Rizal (Rodriguez, City of Antipolo, Tanay, San Mateo, Baras), and the extreme northern portion of Laguna (Famy, Siniloan, Santa Maria, Pangil).

TCWS No. 3 was raised in central portion of Aurora (Dipaculao), the southeastern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Alfonso Castaneda, Dupax del Sur, Dupax del Norte), the rest of Nueva Ecija, Tarlac, the rest of Bulacan, Pampanga, Zambales, Bataan, Pangasinan, Metro Manila, the rest of Rizal, the northern and central portions of Laguna (Mabitac, Pakil, Paete, Kalayaan, Lumban, Cavinti, Pagsanjan, Luisiana, Majayjay, Magdalena, Santa Cruz, Pila, Liliw, Nagcarlan, Victoria, Rizal, City of San Pedro, City of Biñan, City of Santa Rosa, Cabuyao City, City of Calamba, Los Baños, Bay, Calauan), the northeasternn portion of Cavite (Bacoor City, Imus City, Kawit, City of Dasmariñas, Carmona, Gen. Mariano Alvarez, City of General Trias, Rosario, Silang), the rest of the northern portion of Quezon (Infanta, Real, General Nakar, Mauban), and the northern portion of Camarines Norte (Vinzons, Paracale, Jose Panganiban, Capalonga).

TCWS No. 2 in southern portion of Isabela (Dinapigue, San Guillermo, Echague, San Agustin, Jones), Quirino, the rest of Nueva Vizcaya, Benguet, La Union, the rest of Aurora, the rest of Cavite, Batangas, the rest of Laguna, the central portions of Quezon (Calauag, Perez, Alabat, Quezon, Tagkawayan, Guinayangan, Sampaloc, Lucban, City of Tayabas, Lucena City, Pagbilao, Padre Burgos, Atimonan, Agdangan, Unisan, Plaridel, Gumaca, Lopez, Pitogo, Dolores, Candelaria, Sariaya, Tiaong, San Antonio, Macalelon, General Luna, Catanauan, Buenavista), the rest of Camarines Norte, the northern portion of Camarines Sur (Del Gallego, Ragay, Lupi, Sipocot, Libmanan, Pamplona, Pasacao, San Fernando, Pili, Minalabac, Ocampo, Tigaon, Cabusao, Magarao, Gainza, Canaman, Camaligan, Milaor, Naga City,

Bombon, Calabanga, Tinambac, Siruma, Goa, Lagonoy, San Jose, Garchitorena, Presentacion, Caramoan, Sagñay), and Catanduanes.

TCWS No. 1 was raised in the southern portion of Cagayan (Tuao, Solana, Enrile, Tuguegarao City, Iguig, Peñablanca), the rest of Isabela, the southern portion of Apayao (Conner), Kalinga, Abra, Mountain Province, Ifugao, the southern portion of Ilocos Norte (Nueva Era, Badoc, Pinili, Banna, City of Batac, Currimao, Paoay, Marcos), Ilocos Sur, the rest of Quezon, the northern portion of Occidental Mindoro (Abra de Ilog, Paluan, Mamburao, Santa Cruz) including Lubang Islands, the northern portion of Oriental Mindoro (Puerto Galera, San Teodoro, Baco, City of Calapan, Naujan, Victoria,

Pola, Socorro, Pinamalayan), Marinduque, the rest of Camarines Sur, Albay, Sorsogon, Burias Island and Ticao Island.

2:00 PM: KARDING maintains its strength as it endangers Polillo Islands. The center of the eye of Super Typhoon KARDING was estimated based on all available data including those from Daet and Baler Doppler Weather Radars at 115 km East Northeast of Infanta, Quezon or 76 km East of Polillo Islands with maximum sustained winds of 195 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 240 km/h, and central pressure of 920 hPa.

TCWS No. 5 was raised in Polillo Islands, the extreme northern portion of Quezon (the northern and central portions of General Nakar, the northeastern portion of Infanta), the extreme southern portion of Aurora (Dingalan), the eastern portion of Bulacan (Doña Remedios Trinidad, Norzagaray), and the extreme southeastern portion of Nueva Ecija (the southeastern portion of General Tinio).

TCWS No. 4 was hoisted in Calaguas Islands, the southern portion of Aurora (San Luis, Baler, Maria Aurora), the northern portion of Quezon (the rest of General Nakar, the rest of Infanta, Real), the northern portion of Metro Manila (Marikina, Caloocan, Malabon, Navotas, Valenzuela, and Quezon City), the central and southern portion of Nueva Ecija (Gabaldon, the rest of General Tinio, City of Gapan, Peñaranda), the rest of Bulacan, Pampanga, the northern and central portions of Rizal (Rodriguez, City of Antipolo, Tanay, San Mateo, Baras), the southeastern portion of Tarlac (La Paz, Concepcion), and the extreme northern portion of Laguna (Famy, Siniloan, Santa Maria, Pangil).

TCWS No. 3 was raised in central portion of Aurora (Dipaculao), the southeastern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Alfonso Castaneda, Dupax del Sur, Dupax del Norte), the rest of Nueva Ecija, the rest of Tarlac, Zambales, Bataan, Pangasinan, the rest of Metro Manila, the rest of Rizal, the northern and central portions of Laguna (Mabitac, Pakil, Paete, Kalayaan, Lumban, Cavinti, Pagsanjan, Luisiana, Majayjay, Magdalena, Santa Cruz, Pila, Liliw, Nagcarlan, Victoria, Rizal, City of San Pedro, City of Biñan, City of Santa Rosa, Cabuyao City, City of Calamba, Los Baños, Bay, Calauan), the northern and central portions of Cavite (Tanza, Rosario, Noveleta, Kawit, Imus City, Bacoor City, City of Dasmariñas, Carmona, Gen. Mariano Alvarez, Silang, Amadeo, City of General Trias, Trece Martires City, Naic, Indang), the rest of the northern portion of Quezon (Infanta, Real, General Nakar, Mauban), and the northern portion of Camarines Norte (Vinzons, Paracale, Jose Panganiban, Capalonga).

TCWS No. 2 was raised in southern portion of Isabela (Dinapigue, San Guillermo, Echague, San Agustin, Jones), Quirino, the rest of Nueva Vizcaya, Benguet, La Union, the rest of Aurora, the rest of Cavite, Batangas, the rest of Laguna, the central portions of Quezon (Calauag, Perez, Alabat, Quezon, Tagkawayan, Guinayangan, Sampaloc, Lucban, City of Tayabas, Lucena City, Pagbilao, Padre Burgos, Atimonan, Agdangan, Unisan, Plaridel, Gumaca, Lopez, Pitogo, Dolores, Candelaria, Sariaya, Tiaong, San Antonio, Macalelon, General Luna, Catanauan, Buenavista), the rest of Camarines Norte, the northern portion of Camarines Sur (Del Gallego, Ragay, Lupi, Sipocot, Libmanan, Pamplona, Pasacao, San Fernando, Pili, Minalabac, Ocampo, Tigaon, Cabusao, Magarao, Gainza, Canaman, Camaligan, Milaor,

Naga City, Bombon, Calabanga, Tinambac, Siruma, Goa, Lagonoy, San Jose, Garchitorena, Presentacion, Caramoan, Sagñay), and Catanduanes.

TCWS No. 1 was raised in southern portion of Cagayan (Tuao, Solana, Enrile, Tuguegarao City, Iguig, Peñablanca), the rest of Isabela, the southern portion of Apayao (Conner), Kalinga, Abra, Mountain Province, Ifugao, the southern portion of Ilocos Norte (Nueva Era, Badoc, Pinili, Banna, City of Batac, Currimao, Paoay, Marcos), Ilocos Sur, the rest of Quezon, the northern portion of Occidental Mindoro (Abra de Ilog, Paluan, Mamburao, Santa Cruz) including Lubang Islands, the northern portion of Oriental Mindoro (Puerto Galera, San Teodoro, Baco, City of Calapan, Naujan, Victoria, Pola, Socorro,

Pinamalayan), Marinduque, the rest of Camarines Sur, Albay, Sorsogon, Burias Island and Ticao Island.

5:00 PM: The eyewall of KARDING is now affecting Polillo Islands. The center was located over the waters of Burderos Polillo Islands, Quezon with maximum sustained winds of 195 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 240 km/h, and central pressure of 920 hPa while it moves westward at 20 km/h.

TCWS No. 5 was raised over Polillo Islands, the extreme northern portion of Quezon (the northern andcentral portions of General Nakar, the northeastern portion of Infanta), the extreme southern portion of Aurora (Dingalan), the extreme southernportion of Nueva Ecija (General Tinio, City of Gapan, Peñaranda, San Isidro,Cabiao), Pampanga (Arayat, Candaba, Santa Ana, San Luis), the eastern andcentral portions of Bulacan (San Rafael, Angat, Norzagaray, Doña RemediosTrinidad, San Ildefonso, San Miguel), and the extreme northern portion of Rizal (Rodriguez), the eastern portion of Pampanga (Candaba, Arayat).

TCWS No. 4 was raised in Calaguas Islands, the central and southern portion of Nueva Ecija (Cuyapo, Nampicuan, Guimba, Licab, Zaragoza, San Antonio, San Leonardo, Jaen,Santa Rosa, Palayan City, Gabaldon, Laur, Cabanatuan City, Aliaga, Quezon, SantoDomingo, Talavera, Llanera, General Mamerto Natividad, Rizal, Bongabon, Talugtug,Science City of Muñoz), the northern portion of Metro Manila (Marikina,Caloocan, Malabon, Navotas, Valenzuela, and Quezon City), Tarlac, the rest ofPampanga, the rest of Bulacan, Zambales, the northern portion of Bataan (Dinalupihan, Hermosa, Morong, Orani, Samal, Abucay), the southernportion of Pangasinan (Bautista, Alcala, Bayambang, Mangatarem,

Urbiztondo,Aguilar, Bugallon, Infanta, Dasol, Burgos, Mabini, Labrador), and the extreme northern portion of Laguna (Famy, Siniloan, Santa Maria, Pangil).

TCWS No. 3 was raised over the central portion of Aurora (Dipaculao), the southeastern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Alfonso Castaneda, Dupax del Sur, Dupax del Norte), the rest of Nueva Ecija, the rest of Bataan, the rest of Pangasinan, the rest of Metro Manila, the rest of Rizal, the northern and central portions of Laguna (Mabitac, Pakil, Paete, Kalayaan, Lumban, Cavinti, Pagsanjan, Luisiana, Majayjay, Magdalena, Santa Cruz, Pila, Liliw, Nagcarlan, Victoria, Rizal, City of San Pedro, City of Biñan, City of Santa Rosa, Cabuyao City, City of Calamba, Los Baños, Bay, Calauan), the northern and central portions of Cavite (Tanza, Rosario, Noveleta, Kawit, Imus City, Bacoor City, City of Dasmariñas, Carmona, Gen. Mariano Alvarez, Silang, Amadeo, City of General Trias, Trece Martires City, Naic, Indang), the rest of the northern portion of Quezon (Infanta, Real, General Nakar, Mauban), and the northern portion of Camarines Norte (Vinzons, Paracale, Jose Panganiban, Capalonga).

TCWS No. 2 was raised over the southern portion of Isabela (Dinapigue, San Guillermo, Echague, San Agustin, Jones), Quirino, the rest of Nueva Vizcaya, Benguet, La Union, the rest of Aurora, the rest of Cavite, Batangas, the rest of Laguna, the central portions of Quezon (Calauag, Perez, Alabat, Quezon, Tagkawayan, Guinayangan, Sampaloc, Lucban, City of Tayabas, Lucena City, Pagbilao, Padre Burgos, Atimonan, Agdangan, Unisan, Plaridel, Gumaca, Lopez, Pitogo, Dolores, Candelaria, Sariaya, Tiaong, San Antonio, Macalelon, General Luna, Catanauan, Buenavista), the rest of Camarines Norte, the northern portion of Camarines Sur (Del Gallego, Ragay, Lupi, Sipocot, Libmanan, Pamplona, Pasacao, San Fernando, Pili, Minalabac, Ocampo, Tigaon, Cabusao, Magarao, Gainza, Canaman, Camaligan, Milaor,

Naga City, Bombon, Calabanga, Tinambac, Siruma, Goa, Lagonoy, San Jose, Garchitorena, Presentacion, Caramoan, Sagñay), and Catanduanes.

TCWS No. 1 was raised in the southern portion of Cagayan (Tuao, Solana, Enrile, Tuguegarao City, Iguig, Peñablanca), the rest of Isabela, the southern portion of Apayao (Conner), Kalinga, Abra, Mountain Province, Ifugao, the southern portion of Ilocos Norte (Nueva Era, Badoc, Pinili, Banna, City of Batac, Currimao, Paoay, Marcos), Ilocos Sur, the rest of Quezon, the northern portion of Occidental Mindoro (Abra de Ilog, Paluan, Mamburao, Santa Cruz) including Lubang Islands, the northern portion of Oriental Mindoro (Puerto Galera, San Teodoro, Baco, City of Calapan, Naujan, Victoria, Pola, Socorro, Pinamalayan), Marinduque, the rest of Camarines Sur, Albay, Sorsogon, Burias Island and Ticao Island.

5:30 PM: STS KARDING made landfall in the vicinity of Burdeos Quezon.

8:00 PM: Super Typhoon “KARDING” slightly weakens as it about to make landfall in the vicinity of General Nakar- Dingalan area with a maximum sustained winds of 185 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 255 km/h.

TCWS No. 5 was raised in Polillo Islands, the extreme northern portion of Quezon (the northern and central portions of General Nakar, the northeastern portion of Infanta), the extreme southern portion of Aurora (Dingalan), the extreme southern portion of Nueva Ecija (General Tinio, City of Gapan, Peñaranda, San Isidro, Cabiao), the eastern portion of Pampanga (Arayat, Candaba, Santa Ana, San Luis), the eastern and central portions of Bulacan (San Rafael, Angat, Norzagaray, Doña Remedios Trinidad, San Ildefonso, San Miguel), and the extreme northern portion of Rizal (Rodriguez)

TCWS No. 4 was raised in Calaguas Islands, the southern portion of Aurora (San Luis, Baler, Maria Aurora), the central and southern portions of Nueva Ecija (Cuyapo, Nampicuan, Guimba, Licab, Zaragoza, San Antonio, San Leonardo, Jaen, Santa Rosa, Palayan City, Gabaldon, Laur, Cabanatuan City, Aliaga, Quezon, Santo Domingo, Talavera, Llanera, General Mamerto Natividad, Rizal, Bongabon, Talugtug, Science City of Muñoz), Tarlac, the rest of Pampanga, the rest of Bulacan, Zambales, the northern portion of Bataan (Dinalupihan, Hermosa, Morong, Orani, Samal, Abucay), the southern portion of Pangasinan (Bautista, Alcala, Bayambang, Mangatarem, Urbiztondo, Aguilar, Bugallon, Infanta, Dasol, Burgos, Mabini, Labrador), the northern portion of Metro Manila (Marikina, Caloocan, Malabon, Navotas, Valenzuela, and Quezon City), the northern and central portions of Rizal (City of Antipolo, Tanay, San Mateo, Baras), and the extreme northern portion of Laguna (Famy, Siniloan, Santa Maria, Pangil).

TCWS No. 3 was raised in the central portion of Aurora (Dipaculao), the southeastern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Alfonso Castañeda, Dupax del Sur, Dupax del Norte), the rest of Nueva Ecija, the rest of Bataan, the rest of Pangasinan, the rest of Metro Manila, the rest of Rizal, the northern and central portions of Laguna (Mabitac, Pakil, Paete, Kalayaan, Lumban, Cavinti, Pagsanjan, Luisiana, Majayjay, Magdalena, Santa Cruz, Pila, Liliw, Nagcarlan, Victoria, Rizal, City of San Pedro, City of Biñan, City of Santa Rosa, Cabuyao City, City of Calamba, Los Baños, Bay, Calauan), the northern and central portions of Cavite (Tanza, Rosario, Noveleta, Kawit, Imus City, Bacoor City, City of Dasmariñas, Carmona, Gen. Mariano Alvarez, Silang, Amadeo, City of General Trias, Trece Martires City, Naic, Indang), the rest of the northern portion of Quezon (Infanta, Real, General Nakar, Mauban), and the northern portion of Camarines Norte (Vinzons, Paracale, Jose Panganiban, Capalonga).

TCWS No. 2 was raised in the southern portion of Isabela (Dinapigue, San Guillermo, Echague, San Agustin, Jones), Quirino, the rest of Nueva Vizcaya, Benguet, La Union, the rest of Aurora, the rest of Cavite, Batangas, the rest of Laguna, the central portion of Quezon (Calauag, Perez, Alabat, Quezon, Tagkawayan, Guinayangan, Sampaloc, Lucban, City of Tayabas, Lucena City, Pagbilao, Padre Burgos, Atimonan, Agdangan, Unisan, Plaridel, Gumaca, Lopez, Pitogo, Dolores, Candelaria, Sariaya, Tiaong, San Antonio, Macalelon, General Luna, Catanauan, Buenavista), the rest of Camarines Norte, the northern portion of Camarines Sur (Del Gallego, Ragay, Lupi, Sipocot, Libmanan, Pamplona, Pasacao, San Fernando, Pili, Minalabac, Ocampo, Tigaon, Cabusao, Magarao, Gainza, Canaman, Camaligan, Milaor,

Naga City, Bombon, Calabanga, Tinambac, Siruma, Goa, Lagonoy, San Jose, Garchitorena, Presentacion, Caramoan, Sagñay), and Catanduanes.

TCWS No. 1 was raised in the southern portion of Cagayan (Tuao, Solana, Enrile, Tuguegarao City, Iguig, Peñablanca), the rest of Isabela, the southern portion of Apayao (Conner), Kalinga, Abra, Mountain Province, Ifugao, the southern portion of Ilocos Norte (Nueva Era, Badoc, Pinili, Banna, City of Batac, Currimao, Paoay, Marcos), Ilocos Sur, the rest of Quezon, the northern portion of Occidental Mindoro (Abra de Ilog, Paluan, Mamburao, Santa Cruz) including Lubang Islands, the northern portion of Oriental Mindoro (Puerto Galera, San Teodoro, Baco, City of Calapan, Naujan, Victoria, Pola, Socorro, Pinamalayan), Marinduque, the rest of Camarines Sur, Albay, Sorsogon, Burias Island, and Ticao Island.

8:20 PM: “KARDING” made landfall in Dingalan, Aurora as a typhoon-category cyclone.

11:.00 PM: The center of the eye of Typhoon "KARDING" was estimated in the vicinity of San Leonardo, Nueva Ecija with a mximum sustained winds of 175 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 290 km/h, and central pressure of 935 hPa moving west northwestward at 20 km/h.

TCWS No. 4 was raised in The central and southern portion of Nueva Ecija (Llanera, Cuyapo, Talugtug, Science City of Muñoz, Rizal, Bongabon, Laur, Gabaldon, Nampicuan, Guimba, Santo Domingo, Talavera, General Mamerto Natividad, Palayan City, General Tinio, City of Gapan, Peñaranda, Santa Rosa, Cabanatuan City, Aliaga, Quezon, Licab, Zaragoza, Jaen, San Leonardo, San Isidro, San Antonio, Cabiao), Tarlac, Pampanga, Bulacan, the northern and central portion of Zambales (Santa Cruz, Candelaria, Masinloc, Palauig, Iba, Botolan, Cabangan, San Felipe, San Marcelino, San Narciso), and the southern portion of Pangasinan (Bautista, Alcala, Bayambang, Mangatarem, Urbiztondo, Aguilar, Bugallon,

Infanta, Dasol, Burgos, Mabini, Labrador).

TCWS No. 3 was raised in the southern and central portion of Aurora (Baler, Maria Aurora, San Luis, Dingalan), the rest of Nueva Ecija, Bataan, the rest of Zambales, the rest of Pangasinan, the northern portion of Rizal (Rodriguez, San Mateo, Cainta, City of Antipolo, Taytay, Angono, Teresa, Tanay, Baras, Morong), Metro Manila, and the extreme northern portion of Quezon (General Nakar).

TCWS No. 2 was raised in the rest of Aurora, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Benguet, La Union, Cavite, Batangas, Laguna, the rest of Rizal, the northern and central portion of Quezon (Real, Infanta, Mauban, San Antonio, Tiaong, Dolores, Candelaria, Sariaya, Lucena City, City of Tayabas, Lucban, Sampaloc, Mauban, Atimonan, Pagbilao, Guinayangan, Tagkawayan, Calauag, Perez, Alabat, Quezon, Padre Burgos, Agdangan, Unisan, Plaridel, Gumaca, Lopez, Pitogo, Macalelon, General Luna, Buenavista, Catanauan) including Polillo Islands, and the western portion of Camarines Norte (Santa Elena, Capalonga, Jose Panganiban, Labo, Paracale, Vinzons) including Calaguas Islands.

TCWS No. 1 was raised in Isabela, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Kalinga, Abra, Ilocos Sur, the rest of Quezon, the northern portion of Occidental Mindoro (Paluan, Abra de Ilog, Mamburao, Santa Cruz) including Lubang Islands, the northern portion of Oriental Mindoro (Puerto Galera, San Teodoro, Baco, City of Calapan, Naujan, Victoria, Pola, Socorro, Pinamalayan), Marinduque, the rest of Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, and Burias Island. 26 September 2022 - 2:00 AM: TY KARDING continues to weaken as it crosses Tarlac towards Zambales and the West Philippine Sea. The center was located in the vicinity of Mayantoc, Tarlac with maximum sustained winds 140 km/h near thecenter, gustiness of up to 230 km/h, and central pressure of 935 hPa while it moves West northwestward at 20 km/h.

TCWS No. 4 was raised over Tarlac, the northern and central portion of Zambales (Santa Cruz, Candelaria, Masinloc, Palauig, Iba, Botolan, Cabangan, San Felipe, San Marcelino, San Narciso), and the southern portion of Pangasinan (Bautista, Alcala, Bayambang, Mangatarem, Urbiztondo, Aguilar, Bugallon, Infanta, Dasol, Burgos, Mabini, Labrador).

TCWS No. 3 was raised over the western portion of Nueva Ecija (Cuyapo, Nampicuan, Guimba, Licab, Zaragoza, San Antonio, Talugtug, Lupao, San Jose City, Science City of Muñoz, Talavera, Santo Domingo, Aliaga, Cabanatuan City, Santa Rosa, Jaen, San Leonardo, San Isidro, Cabiao, Peñaranda, City of Gapan, General Mamerto Natividad, Llanera, Quezon), the northwestern portion of Bulacan (San Miguel, San Ildefonso, San Rafael, Baliuag, Pulilan, Calumpit, Hagonoy, City of Malolos, Paombong, Plaridel, Guiguinto, Bustos), Pampanga, the rest of Zambales, the northern portion of Bataan (Dinalupihan, Hermosa, Orani, Samal, Morong, Abucay, City of Balanga, Bagac, Pilar), and the rest of Pangasinan.

TCWS No. 2 was raised over the central and southern portions of Aurora (Dingalan, San Luis, Maria Aurora, Baler, Dipaculao), the southern portion of Quirino (Nagtipunan), Nueva Vizcaya, Benguet, La Union, the rest of Nueva Ecija, the rest of Bulacan, the rest of Bataan, the northern portion of Quezon (General Nakar, Infanta), Rizal, Metro Manila, the western portion of Laguna (Santa Maria, City of Calamba, Cabuyao City, City of Biñan, City of Santa Rosa, City of San Pedro), Cavite, and the northwestern portion of Batangas (City of Tanauan, Talisay, Laurel, Tuy, Nasugbu, Lian).

TCWS No. 1 was raised over southern portion of Isabela (Delfin Albano, Quezon, Dinapigue, San Mariano, Mallig, Quirino, Gamu, Benito Soliven, Naguilian, Roxas, San Manuel, Burgos, Reina Mercedes, Aurora, Luna, Cabatuan, City of Cauayan, San Mateo, Alicia, Angadanan, San Guillermo, Cordon, Ramon, San Isidro, City of Santiago, Echague, Jones, San Agustin), the rest of Quirino, Kalinga, Ifugao, Mountain Province, Abra, Ilocos Sur, the rest of Aurora, the central portion of Quezon (Calauag, Lopez, Macalelon, General Luna, Quezon, Alabat, Perez, Gumaca, Pitogo, Unisan, San Antonio, Tiaong, Dolores, Candelaria, Sariaya, Lucban, City of Tayabas, Pagbilao, Lucena City, Agdangan, Plaridel, Padre Burgos, Atimonan, Mauban, Real, Sampaloc, Guinayangan, Tagkawayan), and Batangas (San Nicolas, Agoncillo, Lemery, Calaca, Balayan, Calatagan) including Polillo Islands, the rest of Batangas, the rest of Laguna, the western portion of Camarines Norte including Calaguas Islands (Vinzons, Labo, Paracale, Jose Panganiban, Capalonga, Santa Elena), Marinduque, the northern portion of Occidental Mindoro (Paluan, Abra de Ilog, Mamburao, Santa Cruz) including Lubang Islands, and the northern portion of Oriental Mindoro (Puerto Galera, San Teodoro, Baco, City of Calapan, Naujan, Victoria, Pola, Socorro, Pinamalayan)

5:00 AM: TY KARDING emerged over the coastal waters of Northern Zambales. The center was located over the coastal waters of Santa Cruz, Zambales with maximum sustained winds of 140 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 170 km/h, and central pressure of 970 hPa while it moves west northwestward at 30 km/h.

TCWS No. 3 was raised over the western section of Pangasinan (Bolinao, Bani, Anda, City of Alaminos, Sual, Labrador, Bugallon, Aguilar, Mangatarem, Mabini, Infanta, Dasol, Burgos, Agno), and the northern and central portions of Zambales (Candelaria, Masinloc, Palauig, Iba, Botolan, Cabangan, San Felipe, San Narciso, Santa Cruz)

TCWS No. 2 was raised over The rest of Pangasinan, La Union, the southern portion of Benguet (Sablan, La Trinidad, Baguio City, Tuba, Itogon), Tarlac, the western portion of Nueva Ecija (Lupao, Science City of Muñoz, Talavera, Santo Domingo, Aliaga, Jaen, Zaragoza, San Antonio, Cabiao, Licab, Quezon, Talugtug, Guimba, Cuyapo, Nampicuan), Pampanga, the rest of Zambales and the northern portion Bataan (Dinalupihan, City of Balanga, Pilar, Abucay, Samal, Orani, Hermosa, Morong, Bagac).

TCWS No. 1 was raised over Ilocos Sur, the rest of Benguet, the western portion of Ifugao (Hungduan, Kiangan, Hingyon, Banaue, Lagawe, Lamut, Asipulo, Tinoc), the western portion of Mountain Province (Sagada, Besao, Tadian, Bauko, Sabangan, Bontoc), Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, the central and southern portions of Aurora (Dingalan, San Luis, Maria Aurora, Dipaculao, Baler), the rest of Nueva Ecija, Bulacan, the rest of Bataan, Metro Manila, the extreme northern portion of Quezon (General Nakar), Rizal, the western portion of Laguna (Los Baños, City of Calamba, Cabuyao City, City of Santa Rosa, City of Biñan, City of San Pedro), the western portion of Batangas (Balayan, Calaca, Calatagan, San Luis, Mabini, Bauan, Alitagtag, Santa Teresita, Taal, Agoncillo, San Nicolas, Talisay, Cuenca, Mataasnakahoy, City of Tanauan, Malvar, Santo Tomas, Balete, Lemery, Laurel, Tuy, Lian, Nasugbu), Cavite, and the northern portion of Occidental Mindoro (Paluan, Abra de Ilog) including Lubang Islands.

7:00 AM: KARDING maintained its strength as it moved further away from Luzon with the center of the eye at 190 km West of Dagupan City, Pangasinan while moving west northwestward at 30 km/h.

TCWS No. 2 was raised in the western section of Pangasinan (Bolinao, Bani, City of Alaminos, Anda, Sual, Labrador, Mabini, Agno, Burgos, Dasol, Infanta, Bugallon, Lingayen, and Aguilar) and the northern portion of Zambales (Santa Cruz, Candelaria, Masinloc, Palauig, and Iba).

TCWS No. 1 was raised in La Union, the rest of Pangasinan, the southern portion of Benguet (Sablan, La Trinidad, Itogon, Baguio City, Tuba, Kapangan, Tublay), the rest of Zambales, the northern portion of Bataan (Bagac, City of Balanga, Abucay, Samal, Morong, Orani, Hermosa, and Dinalupihan), Tarlac, Pampanga, and the western portion of Nueva Ecija (Cabiao, San Isidro, Jaen, San Antonio, Lupao, Science City of Muñoz, Santo Domingo, Talavera, Aliaga, Zaragoza, Cuyapo, Talugtug, Nampicuan, Guimba, Licab, and Quezon).

-5:00 PM: All TCWS raised due to "KARDING" were lifted. However, heavy rainfall and severe winds will still be experienced as it slightly intensifies while moving over the West Philippine Sea. The center was located at 425 km West of Dagupan City, Pangasinan with maximum sustained winds of 140 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 170 km/h, and central pressure of 970 hPa while it moves westward at 30 km/h.

-8:00 PM: The center of the eye of Typhoon "KARDING" exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility.