NDRRMC Situational Report for TC KARDING (2022) - SitRep No. 3, September 26, 2022 08:00 am

22 September 2022

8:00 AM: The Low Pressure Area East of Central Luzon developed into Tropical Depression (TD) “KARDING”.

2:00 PM: TD KARDING intensified into a Tropical Storm. The center was estimated at 1,320 km East of Northern Luzon with maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 80 km/h, and central pressure of 1000 hPa while slowly moving Northwestward.

23 September 2022

5:00 AM: TS KARDING slightly accelerated westward while maintaining its strength. The center was estimated at 1,235 km East of Northern Luzon with maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h near the center gustiness of up to 80 km/h, and central pressure of 1000 hPa while moving Westward at 10 km/h.

1:00 PM: KARDING maintained its strength as it moved west southwestward over the Philippine Sea with a maximum sustained winds of 75 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 90 km/h, and central pressure of 998 hPa. Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1 was raised over the eastern portion of Isabela (Divilacan, Palanan, Dinapigue,

Maconacon, San Mariano, and Ilagan City) and the northern portion of Aurora (Casiguran, Dilasag, and Dinalungan).

24 September 2022

5:00 AM: TS KARDING slightly intensifies while moving west southwestward with a maximum sustained winds of 85 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 105 km/h, and central pressure of 994 hPa.

TCWS No. 1 was hoisted in Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, the southern portion of mainland Cagayan (Peñablanca,

Tuguegarao City, Iguig, Solana, Tuao, Enrile), Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Aurora, and the northern and eastern portions of Nueva Ecija (Carranglan, Pantabangan, Gabaldon, Bongabon, Laur, Rizal, San Jose City, Lupao, Llanera,

General Mamerto Natividad, Palayan City, General Tinio).

11:00 AM: TS KARDING intensified into a Severe Tropical Storm (STS) while moving west southwestward with maximum sustained winds of 100 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 125 km/h, and central pressure of 990 hPa. TCWS No. 2 was raised in southern portion of Isabela (Dinapigue), northern portion of Aurora (Dinalungan, Casiguran, Dilasag), and Pollilo Islands. TCWS No. 1 was hoisted in The southern portion of Cagayan (Peñablanca, Iguig, Tuguegarao City, Enrile, Solana, Tuao, Piat, Amulung, Rizal), the rest of Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, southern portion of Apayao (Conner), Abra, Kalinga, Mt. Province, Ifugao, Benguet, southern portion of Ilocos Norte (Nueva Era,

Badoc, Pinili, Banna, City of Batac, Currimao, Paoay, Marcos), Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, the rest of Aurora,

Nueva Ecija, Tarlac, Bulucan, Pampanga, Zambales, Bataan, Metro Manila, northern and central portions of Quezon (Tagkawayan, Lopez, Guinayangan, Gumaca, Pitogo, Unisan, Agdangan, Padre Burgos, Pagbilao, City of Tanauan,

Santo Tomas, Talisay, Laurel), Camarines Norte, northern and eastern portions of Camarines Sur (Del Gallego, Ragay,

Lupi, Sipocot, Siruma, Tinambac, Goa, Lagonoy, Garchitorena, Caramoan, Presentacion, San Jose), and the northern portion of Catanduanes (Pandan, Caramoan, Bagamanoc, Panganiban, Viga, and Gigmoto).

5:00 PM: STS KARDING intensified further while moving West Southwestward over the Philippine Sea East of Aurora with maximum winds of 110 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 135 km/h, and central pressure of 985 hPa.

TCWS No. 2 was hoisted in the southeastern portion of Isabela (Dinapigue, Jones, San Agustin, Echague, San Guillermo, San Mariano), the southeastern portion of Quirino (Nagtipunan, Maddela), the southeastern portion of Nueva Ecija (Bongabon, Laur, Palayan City, General Tinio, Gabaldon, Pantabangan, Rizal), Aurora, the eastern portion of Rizal (Rodriguez, City of Antipolo, Tanay), the eastern portion of Laguna (Santa Maria, Famy, Siniloan, Pangil, Pakil, Paete, Kalayaan, Lumban, Cavinti), the northern and central portion of Quezon (General Nakar, Pollilo Islands, Infanta, Real, Mauban, Perez, Alabat, Quezon, Calauag, Tagkawayan, Guinayangan), the northwestern portion of Camarines Sur (Del Gallego, Ragay, Lupi, Sipocot), and Camarines Norte.