NDRRMC Situational Report for TC KARDING (2022) - SitRep No. 2, September 25, 2022 08:00 am

22 September 2022

1:00 PM: KARDING maintained its strength as it moved west southwestward over the Philippine Sea with a maximum sustained winds of 75 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 90 km/h, and central pressure of 998 hPa. Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1 was raised over the eastern portion of Isabela (Divilacan, Palanan, Dinapigue, Maconacon, San Mariano, and Ilagan City) and the northern portion of Aurora (Casiguran, Dilasag, and Dinalungan).

2:00 PM: TD KARDING intensified into a Tropical Storm. The center was estimated at 1,320 km East of Northern Luzon with maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 80 km/h, and central pressure of 1000 hPa while slowly moving Northwestward. 23 September 2022 - 5:00 AM: TS KARDING slightly accelerated westward while maintaining its strength. The center was estimated at 1,235 km East of Northern Luzon with maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h near the center gustiness of up to 80 km/h, and central pressure of 1000 hPa while moving Westward at 10 km/h.

24 September 2022

5:00 AM: TS KARDING slightly intensifies while moving west southwestward with a maximum sustained winds of 85 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 105 km/h, and central pressure of 994 hPa. TCWS No. 1 was hoisted in Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, the southern portion of mainland Cagayan (Peñablanca, Tuguegarao City, Iguig, Solana, Tuao, Enrile), Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Aurora, and the northern and eastern portions of Nueva Ecija (Carranglan, Pantabangan, Gabaldon, Bongabon, Laur, Rizal, San Jose City, Lupao, Llanera, General Mamerto Natividad, Palayan City, General Tinio).

11:00 AM: TS KARDING intensified into a Severe Tropical Storm (STS) while moving west southwestward with maximum sustained winds of 100 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 125 km/h, and central pressure of 990 hPa.

TCWS No. 2 was raised in southern portion of Isabela (Dinapigue), northern portion of Aurora (Dinalungan, Casiguran, Dilasag), and Pollilo Islands. TCWS No. 1 was hoisted in The southern portion of Cagayan (Peñablanca, Iguig, Tuguegarao City, Enrile, Solana, Tuao, Piat, Amulung, Rizal), the rest of Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, southern portion of Apayao (Conner), Abra, Kalinga, Mt. Province, Ifugao, Benguet, southern portion of Ilocos Norte (Nueva Era, Badoc, Pinili, Banna, City of Batac, Currimao, Paoay, Marcos), Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, the rest of Aurora, Nueva Ecija, Tarlac, Bulucan, Pampanga, Zambales, Bataan, Metro Manila, northern and central portions of Quezon (Tagkawayan, Lopez, Guinayangan, Gumaca, Pitogo, Unisan, Agdangan, Padre Burgos, Pagbilao, City of Tanauan, Santo Tomas, Talisay, Laurel), Camarines Norte, northern and eastern portions of Camarines Sur (Del Gallego, Ragay, Lupi, Sipocot, Siruma, Tinambac, Goa, Lagonoy, Garchitorena, Caramoan, Presentacion, San Jose), and the northern portion of Catanduanes (Pandan, Caramoan, Bagamanoc, Panganiban, Viga, and Gigmoto).

5:00 PM: STS KARDING intensified further while moving West Southwestward over the Philippine Sea East of Aurora with maximum winds of 110 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 135 km/h, and central pressure of 985 hPa. TCWS No. 2 was hoisted in the southeastern portion of Isabela (Dinapigue, Jones, San Agustin, Echague, San Guillermo, San Mariano), the southeastern portion of Quirino (Nagtipunan, Maddela), the southeastern portion of Nueva Ecija (Bongabon, Laur, Palayan City, General Tinio, Gabaldon, Pantabangan, Rizal), Aurora, the eastern portion of Rizal (Rodriguez, City of Antipolo, Tanay), the eastern portion of Laguna (Santa Maria, Famy, Siniloan, Pangil, Pakil, Paete, Kalayaan, Lumban, Cavinti), the northern and central portion of Quezon (General Nakar, Pollilo Islands, Infanta, Real, Mauban, Perez, Alabat, Quezon, Calauag, Tagkawayan, Guinayangan), the northwestern portion of Camarines Sur (Del Gallego, Ragay, Lupi, Sipocot), and Camarines Norte. TCWS No. 1 was hoisted in the southern portion of Cagayan (Peñablanca, Iguig, Tuguegarao City, Enrile, Solana, Tuao, Piat, Amulung, Rizal), the rest of Isabela, the rest of Quirino, the rest of Nueva Vizcaya, the southern portion of Apayao (Conner), Abra, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Benguet, the southern portion of Ilocos Norte (Nueva Era, Badoc, Pinili, Banna, City of Batac, Currimao, Paoay, Marcos), Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, the rest of Nueva Ecija, the rest of Bulacan, Tarlac, Pampanga, Zambales, Bataan, Metro Manila, the rest of Laguna, the rest of Rizal, the rest of Quezon, Cavite, Batangas, the rest of Camarines Sur, Albay, Catanduanes, Marinduque, the northwestern portion of Occidental Mindoro (Lubang Islands, Paluan, Abra de Ilog), and the northwestern portion of Oriental Mindoro (San Teodoro, Puerto Galera, City of Calapan, Baco).

8:00 PM: KARDING rapidly intensified into a Typhoon with maximum sustained winds of 120 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 150 km/h, and central pressure of 980 hPa. TCWS No. 3 was raised in the northern portion of Camarines Norte (Vinzons) and the eastern portion of Polillo Islands (Kalongkooan Is., Kalotkot Is., Patnanungan Is., and Jomalig Is.). TCWS No. 2 was raised in the southern portion of Isabela (Dinapigue, San Guillermo, Jones, San Agustin, Echague, San Mariano), Quirino, the central and southeastern portions of Nueva Vizcaya (Alfonso Castaneda, Dupax del Sur, Aritao, Santa Fe, Bambang, Dupax del Norte, Kasibu, Quezon, Bayombong, Diadi), Aurora, Nueva Ecija, the eastern portion of Tarlac (Concepcion, La Paz, Victoria, Pura, Ramos, Anao, San Manuel, Moncada, Paniqui, Gerona, City of Tarlac), Bulacan, the eastern portion of Pampanga (Apalit, San Simon, San Luis, Candaba, Santa Ana, Arayat, Magalang), Metro Manila, the northern and central portions of Quezon (General Nakar, Infanta, Real, Mauban, Calauag, Perez, Alabat, Quezon, Tagkawayan, Guinayangan, Sampaloc, Lucban, City of Tayabas, Lucena City, Pagbilao, Padre Burgos, Atimonan, Agdangan, Unisan, Plaridel, Gumaca, Lopez, Pitogo) including the rest of Polillo Islands, the northern and central portions of Laguna (Santa Maria, Siniloan, Famy, Mabitac, Pakil, Pangil, Paete, Kalayaan, Lumban, Cavinti, Santa Cruz, Pagsanjan, Magdalena, Luisiana, Majayjay, Liliw, Pila, Victoria, Nagcarlan, Bay, Los Baños, City of Calamba, City of Santa Rosa, City of Biñan, City of San Pedro, Cabuyao City, Rizal, Calauan), the northeastern portion of Cavite (Bacoor City, Kawit, Imus City, City of Dasmariñas, Carmona, Gen. Mariano Alvarez, Cavite City), Rizal, the eastern portion of Pangasinan (Umingan, Bautista, Alcala, Rosales, Balungao, Santa Maria, San Quintin, Natividad, Tayug, Asingan, San Nicolas, San Manuel, Santo Tomas, Bayambang, Malasiqui, Villasis, City of Urdaneta, Binalonan, Laoac, Sison, Pozorrubio), the northern portion of Camarines Sur (Del Gallego, Ragay, Lupi, Sipocot, Siruma, Lagonoy, Garchitorena, Caramoan, Tinambac, Presentacion, San Jose, Goa, Cabusao, Libmanan, Calabanga, Bombon, Magarao), the northern and central portions of Catanduanes (Caramoran, Pandan, Bagamanoc, Panganiban, Viga, San Miguel, Baras, Gigmoto, San Andres), and the rest of Camarines Norte. TCWS No. 1 was raised in the southern portion of Cagayan (Peñablanca, Iguig, Tuguegarao City, Enrile, Solana, Tuao, Piat, Amulung, Rizal), the rest of Isabela, the rest of Nueva Vizcaya, the southern portion of Apayao (Conner), Abra, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Benguet, the southern portion of Ilocos Norte (Nueva Era, Badoc, Pinili, Banna, City of Batac, Currimao, Paoay, Marcos), Ilocos Sur, La Union, the rest of Pangasinan, the rest of Tarlac, the rest of Pampanga, Zambales, Bataan, the rest of Laguna, the rest of Quezon, the rest of Cavite, Batangas, the rest of Camarines Sur, Albay, the rest of Catanduanes, Marinduque, the northwestern portion of Occidental Mindoro (Lubang Islands, Paluan, Abra de Ilog), and the northwestern portion of Oriental Mindoro (San Teodoro, Puerto Galera, City of Calapan, Baco).