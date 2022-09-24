NDRRMC Situational Report for TC KARDING (2022) - SitRep No. 1, September 24, 2022 08:00 am

5:00 AM: TS KARDING slightly accelerated westward while maintaining its strength. The center was estimated at 1,235 km East of Northern Luzon with maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h near the center gustiness of up to 80 km/h, and central pressure of 1000 hPa while moving Westward at 10 km/h.

1:00 PM: KARDING maintained its strength as it moved west southwestward over the Philippine Sea with a maximum sustained winds of 75 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 90 km/h, and central pressure of 998 hPa. Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1 was raised over the eastern portion of Isabela (Divilacan, Palanan, Dinapigue,

Maconacon, San Mariano, and Ilagan City) and the northern portion of Aurora (Casiguran, Dilasag, and Dinalungan).