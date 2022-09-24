NDRRMC Situational Report for TC KARDING (2022) - SitRep No. 1, September 24, 2022 08:00 am

22 September 2022
-
8:00 AM: The Low Pressure Area East of Central Luzon developed into Tropical Depression (TD) “KARDING”.
-
2:00 PM: TD KARDING intensified into a Tropical Storm. The center was estimated at 1,320 km East of Northern Luzon with maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 80 km/h, and central pressure of 1000 hPa while slowly moving Northwestward.
23 September 2022
-
5:00 AM: TS KARDING slightly accelerated westward while maintaining its strength. The center was estimated at 1,235 km East of Northern Luzon with maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h near the center gustiness of up to 80 km/h, and central pressure of 1000 hPa while moving Westward at 10 km/h.
-
1:00 PM: KARDING maintained its strength as it moved west southwestward over the Philippine Sea with a maximum sustained winds of 75 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 90 km/h, and central pressure of 998 hPa. Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1 was raised over the eastern portion of Isabela (Divilacan, Palanan, Dinapigue,
Maconacon, San Mariano, and Ilagan City) and the northern portion of Aurora (Casiguran, Dilasag, and Dinalungan).
24 September 2022
- 5:00 AM: TS KARDING slightly intensifies while moving West Southwestward with a maximum sustained winds of 85 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 105 km/h, and central pressure of 994 hPa. TCWS No. 1 is hoisted in Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, the southern portion of mainland Cagayan (Peñablanca, Tuguegarao City, Iguig, Solana, Tuao, Enrile), Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Aurora, and the northern and eastern portions of Nueva Ecija (Carranglan, Pantabangan, Gabaldon, Bongabon, Laur, Rizal, San Jose City, Lupao, Llanera, General Mamerto Natividad, Palayan City, General Tinio).