NDRRMC Situational Report for TC HENRY (2022) - SitRep No. 5, September 07, 2022 08:00 am

31 August 2022

At 5:30 PM, Super Typhoon “HINNAMNOR” has entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) and is named “HENRY.

At 10:00 PM, the center of the eye of Super Typhoon “HENRY” was estimated based on all available data at 690 km Northeast of Itbayat, Batanes (24.4°N, 127.3°E) with maximum sustained winds of 185 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 230 km/h, and central pressure of 930 hPa.

1 September 2022

At 5:00 AM, “HENRY” maintains its strength as it moves Southwestward over the Philippine Sea. It has a maximum sustained winds of 185 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 230 km/h, and central pressure of 930 hPa.

At 11:00 AM, “HENRY” slightly intensifies while moving south southwestward northeast of Batanes, with maximum sustained winds of 195 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 240 km/h, and central pressure of 920 hPa.

At 5:00 PM, “HENRY” slightly weakens as it begins to decelerate south southwestward over the Philippine Sea Northeast of Batanes, with maximum sustained winds of 185 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 230 km/h, and central pressure of 925 hPa.

TCWS No. 01 was raised over Batanes and the Northeastern portion of Babuyan Islands (Babuyan Is.)

At 11:00 PM, “HENRY” continues to slow down over the Philippine Sea East of Batanes with maximum sustained winds of 185 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 230 km/h, and central pressure of 925 hPa.

TCWS No. 1 was still raised over Batanes and the northeastern portion of Babuyan Islands (Babuyan Is.)

2 September 2022

At 5:00 AM, “HENRY” weakens as it meanders over the Philippine Sea East of Batanes, with maximum sustained winds of 175 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 215 km/h, and central pressure of 930 hPa.

TCWS No. 1 was raised over Batanes, Babuyan Islands, and the northeastern portion of mainland Cagayan (Santa Ana)

At 11:00 AM, “HENRY” weakens further as it begins to move slowly Northwestward over the Philippine Sea East Northeast of Batanes with maximum sustained winds of 165 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 205 km/h TCWS No. 2 was hoisted in Batanes. Meanwhile, TCWS No. 1 was still raised over Babuyan Islands and the northeastern portion of mainland Cagayan (Santa Ana).

At 5:00 PM, “HENRY” continues to weaken while moving northwestward over the Philippine Sea East northeast of Batanes, with Maximum sustained winds of 155 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 190 km/h, and central pressure of 940 hPa.

TCWS No. 2 was still raised in Batanes. Meanwhile, TCWS No. 1 was still raised over Babuyan Islands and the northeastern portion of mainland Cagayan (Santa Ana).

At 11:00 PM. “HENRY” decelerates and continues to weaken while moving west-northwestward over the Philippine Sea east northeast of Batanes, with Maximum sustained winds of 150 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 185 km/h, and central pressure of 945 hPa.

TCWS No. 2 was still raised in Batanes. Meanwhile, TCWS No. 1 was still raised over Babuyan Islands and the northeastern portion of mainland Cagayan (Santa Ana).

3 September 2022

At 5:00 AM, Typhoon “HENRY” is now moving slowly northward over the sea east of Taiwan, with Maximum sustained winds of 150 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 185 km/h, and central pressure of 955 hPa.

TCWS No. 2 was still raised in Batanes. Meanwhile TCWS No. 1 was still raised over Babuyan Islands and the northeastern portion of mainland Cagayan (Santa Ana).

At 11:00 AM, Typhoon “HENRY” accelerates northward while maintaining its strength with maximum sustained winds of 150 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 185 km/h.

TCWS No. 2 was still raised in Batanes. Meanwhile TCWS No. 1 was still raised over Babuyan Islands and the northeastern portion of mainland Cagayan (Santa Ana).

At 5:00 PM, “HENRY” maintains its strength while moving northward over the sea east of Taiwan, with maximum sustained winds of 150 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 185 km/h, and central pressure of 955 hPa.

TCWS No. 1 was raised over Batanes and the northeastern portion of Babuyan Islands (Balintang Is., Calayan Is.,

Babuyan Is., Camiguin Is., Didicas Is.).

At 11:00 PM, "HENRY” accelerates northward and is now in the vicinity of Miyako Islands in the Southern Ryukyus, with Maximum sustained winds of 150 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 185 km/h.

TCWS No. 1 was still raised over Batanes and the northeastern portion of Babuyan Islands (Balintang Is., Calayan Is.,

Babuyan Is.).

4 September 2022

At 5:00 AM, Typhoon “HENRY” turns North Northwestward over the East China Sea and is now outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility. All hoisted Wind Signals are hereby lifted.