NDRRMC Situational Report for TC HENRY (2022) - SitRep No. 1, September 02, 2022 08:00 am

31 August 2022
-
5:30 AM: Super Typhoon “HINNAMNOR” entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) and is named “HENRY”.
-
10:00 PM, the center of the eye of Super Typhoon “HENRY” was estimated based on all available data at 690 km Northeast of Itbayat, Batanes.
1 September 2022
-
4:00 AM: The center of the eye of Super Typhoon “HENRY” was estimated at 530 km East Northeast of Itbayat, Batanes with maximum sustained winds of 185 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 230 km/h, and central pressure of 930 hPa. It maintained its strength as it moved southwestward over the Philippine Sea.
-
At 10:00 PM, the center of the eye of Super Typhoon “HENRY” was estimated based on all available data at 380 km East of Itbayat, Batanes moving southward at 10 km/h. TCWS No. 1 was hoisted in Batanes and the northeastern portion of Babuyan Islands.
2 September 2022
- 4:00 AM: HENRY weakens as it meanders over the Philippine Sea East of Batanes. The center of the eye of Typhoon “HENRY” was estimated at 395 km East of Itbayat, Batanes with maximum sustained winds of 175 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 215 km/h, and central pressure of 930 hPa. TCWS No. 1 was raised in the northeastern portion of mainland Cagayan (Santa Ana), and is still hoisted in Batanes and Babuyan Islands.