NDRRMC Situational Report for TC FLORITA (2022) - Dashboard - August 22, 2022

Situation Overview

On 11:00 AM, 22 August 2022, the Low Pressure Area east of Aparri, Cagayan developed into Tropical Depression “FLORITA”. The center of Tropical Depression “FLORITA” was estimated based on all available data at 655 km East of Aparri, Cagayan or 630 km East of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan (17.3°N, 127.7°E) with maximum sustained winds of 45 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 55 km/h, and central pressure of 1004 hPa while moving Southwestward at 25 km/h.

Tropical Depression “FLORITA” is forecast to decelerate generally southwestward in the next 12 hours before turning westward tomorrow towards Northern Luzon. On the forecast track, the center of this tropical cyclone is forecast to make landfall in the vicinity of Cagayan or northern portion of Isabela on Tuesday morning or afternoon. Afterwards, the center of “FLORITA” will move west northwestward and cross several provinces in Northern Luzon before emerging over the West Philippine Sea by Tuesday evening or Wednesday early morning.

“FLORITA” developed into tropical depression at 8:00 AM today. This tropical cyclone is forecast to reach tropical storm category in the next 36 hours and may reach peak intensity of 75 km/h prior to making landfall on Tuesday morning or afternoon. Slight weakening is likely as it crosses the Northern Luzon, but it is forecast to remain within the tropical storm category.