NDRRMC Situational Report for TC ESTER (2022) - SitRep No. 4, August 03, 2022 08:00 am

29 July 2022

2:00 PM - The LPA over the Philippine Sea East of Extreme Northern Luzon developed into Tropical Depression (TD) "ESTER".

4:00 AM: the Low Pressure Area (LPA) was estimated based on all available data at 1,020 km east of Extreme Northern Luzon.

29 July 2022

11:00 PM: "ESTER" maintains its strength while moving northwestward over the Philippine Sea with maximum sustained winds of 45 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 55 km/h. The center of the eye was estimated based on all available data 800 km East of Itbayat, Batanes moving northwestward at 10 km/h.

2:00 PM: The LPA over the Philippine Sea East of Extreme Northern Luzon developed into Tropical Depression (TD) "ESTER" with a maximum sustained winds of 45 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 55 km/h, and central pressure of 1002 hPa moving west northwestward at 15 km/h.

4:00 AM: the Low Pressure Area (LPA) was estimated based on all available data at 1,020 km east of Extreme Northern Luzon.

30 July 2022

5:00 AM: “ESTER” slows down over the Philippine Sea East of Extreme Northern Luzon with maximum sustained winds of 45 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 55 km/h, and central pressure of 1000 hPa.

11:00 AM: At 10:00 AM, the center of Tropical Depression “ESTER” was estimated based on all available data at 550 km East of Itbayat, Batanes.

5:00 PM: “ESTER” maintains its strength as it slows down over the Philippine Sea.