NDRRMC Situational Report for TC ESTER (2022) - SitRep No. 1, July 31, 2022 08:00 am

29 July 2022

4:00 AM: the Low Pressure Area (LPA) was estimated based on all available data at 1,020 km east of Extreme Northern Luzon.

2:00 PM: The LPA over the Philippine Sea East of Extreme Northern Luzon developed into Tropical Depression (TD) "ESTER" with a maximum sustained winds of 45 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 55 km/h, and central pressure of 1002 hPa moving west northwestward at 15 km/h.