NDRRMC Situational Report for STS PAENG (2022) - SitRep No. 4, October 29, 2022 06:00 pm

29 October 2022

1:10 AM “PAENG” made its 1st landfall over Virac, Catanduanes

1:40 AM: “PAENG” made its 2nd landfall over Caramoan, Camarines Sur

2:00 AM: TCWS No. 3 was raised over Catanduanes, Camarines Norte, the northern portion of Camarines Sur, and the extreme eastern portion of Quezon.

TCWS No. 2 was raised over Albay, Sorsogon, Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands, the rest of Camarines Sur, Marinduque, the rest of Quezon including Pollilo Islands, Laguna, Batangas, Cavite, Metro Manila, Rizal, Bulacan, the southern portion of Aurora, the central and southern portions of Nueva Ecija, the central and southern portions of Pampanga, Bataan, the central and southern portions of Zambales, the northern and central portions of Oriental Mindoro, the northern and central portions of Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Islands, Romblon, Northern Samar, the northern portion of Eastern Samar, and the northern portion of Samar.

TCWS No. 1 was raised over the central and southern portions of Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Benguet, Ifugao, Mountain Province, the southern portion of Ilocos Sur, La Union, the rest of Aurora, the rest of Nueva Ecija, the rest of Zambales, Pangasinan, the rest of Tarlac, the rest of Oriental Mindoro, the rest of Occidental Mindoro, the northern portion of including Calamian and Cuyo Islands, the rest of Samar, the rest of Eastern Samar, Biliran, Leyte, Southern Leyte, Cebu including Bantayan and Camotes Islands, Bohol, Negros Occidental, Negros Oriental, Guimaras, Aklan, Antique, Capiz, Iloilo, Siquijor, the rest of Leyte, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte including Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands, the northern portion of Surigao del Sur, Agusan del Norte, the northeastern portion of Agusan del Sur, Camiguin, and Misamis Oriental.

5:00 AM: “PAENG” crosses the southern tip of Catanduanes and makes landfall in Camarines Sur with maximum sustained winds of 95 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 160 km/h.

6:00 AM: STS “PAENG” made its 3rd landfall over Buenavista, Quezon.

8:00 AM: "PAENG" has crossed the Bondoc Peninsula in Southern Quezon with maximum sustained winds of 95 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 160 km/h, and central pressure of 985 hPa.

TCWS No. 3 issued over Camarines Norte, the western portion of Camarines Sur, Marinduque, Quezon including Pollilo Islands, Laguna, Batangas, Cavite, Metro Manila, and Rizal.

TCWS No. 2 issued over Catanduanes, Albay, the western portion of Sorsogon, the western portion of Masbate including Burias Island, the southern portion of Aurora, Bulacan, Pampanga, Bataan, Tarlac, Zambales, Nueva Ecija, Pangasinan, the rest of Camarines Sur, Romblon, Oriental Mindoro, and Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Islands.

TCWS No. 1 issued over Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Kalinga, Ifugao, Mountain Province, Benguet, Ilocos Sur, La Union, the rest of Aurora, the rest of Sorsogon, the rest of Masbate including Ticao Island, and the northern portion of Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo Islands, Northern Samar, Samar, Eastern Samar, Biliran, Leyte, Southern Leyte, Cebu including Bantayan and Camotes Islands, Bohol, Negros Occidental, Negros Oriental, Guimaras, Aklan, Antique, Capiz, and Iloilo.

8:40 AM: STS “PAENG” made its 4th landfall over Sta. Cruz, Marinduque.

11:00 AM: “PAENG” maintains its strength while moving over the northern portion of Marinduque.

1:40 PM: STS “PAENG” made its 5th landfall in Sariaya, Quezon

2:00 PM: “PAENG” begins to move west northwestward and is about to make landfall in the vicinity of San Juan, Batangas.

5:00 PM: “PAENG” maintains its strength while moving over San Pablo City, Laguna.

TCWS No. 3 raised over Metro Manila, Bataan, the southern portion of Zambales, the northern and central portions of Quezon including Pollilo Islands, Laguna, Batangas, Cavite, Rizal, the northwestern portion of Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Islands, and the northern portion of Oriental Mindoro.

TCWS No. 2 raised over the The southern portion of Aurora, Bulacan, Pampanga, Tarlac, the rest of Zambales, the western portion of Camarines Sur, the rest of Oriental Mindoro, the rest of Occidental Mindoro, Nueva Ecija, Pangasinan, Camarines Norte, the rest of Quezon, Marinduque, and Romblon.

TCWS No. 1 raised over Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, La Union, Kalinga, Abra, Benguet, Ifugao, Mountain Province, Ilocos Sur, the rest of Aurora, Catanduanes, the rest of Camarines Sur, Albay, Sorsogon, Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands, and the northern portion of Palawan including Calamian Islands and Cuyo Islands, Northern Samar, the northern portion of Eastern Samar, the northern portion of Leyte, Biliran, the northern and central portions of Samar, the northern and central portions of Cebu including Bantayan and Camotes Islands, the northern and central portions of Negros Occidental, the northern portion of Negros Oriental, Guimaras, Capiz, Iloilo, Aklan, and Antique.