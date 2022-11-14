NDRRMC Situational Report for STS PAENG (2022) - SitRep No. 25, November 13, 2022 08:00 am

Situation Overview

25 October 2022

10:00 PM: The Low-Pressure Area (LPA) was estimated at 990 km east of Eastern Visayas.

26 October 2022

8:00 AM: The LPA has developed into Tropical Depression (TD) "PAENG". The center of Tropical Depression “PAENG” was estimated at 965 km East of Eastern Visayas with maximum sustained winds of 45 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 55 km/h, and a central pressure of 1004 hPa.

27 October 2022

5:00 AM: PAENG slightly intensified while moving west-northwestward over the Philippines Sea.

TCWS No. 1 was hoisted in the northern portion of Eastern Samar and the eastern portion of Northern Samar.

11:00 AM: TD PAENG further intensified into Tropical Storm (TS) with maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 80 km/h, and a central pressure of 998 hPa while moving West southwestward at 10 km/h.

TCWS No. 1 was raised in Catanduanes, the eastern portion of Albay, and the eastern portion of Sorsogon, Eastern Samar, Northern Samar, and Samar.

5:00 PM: TD “PAENG” maintained its strength while moving slowly southwestward. The center of Tropical Storm “PAENG'' was estimated based on all available data at 510 km East of Borongan City, Eastern Samar with maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 80 km/h, and a central pressure of 996 hPa.

TCWS No. 1 was hoisted in the eastern portion of Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, and Masbate including Ticao Island, Burias Island, Eastern Samar, Northern Samar, Samar, Biliran, and the northern portion of Leyte.

11:00 PM: “PAENG” continued to maintain its strength and slowly moved Westward. The center of Tropical Storm “PAENG” was estimated based on all available data at 485 km East of Borongan City, Eastern Samar with maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 80 km/h, and a central pressure of 996 hPa.

TCWS No. 1 was hoisted in Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands, Camarines Sur, the eastern portion of Romblon, Marinduque, Camarines Norte, Polillo Islands, and the southern portion of mainland Quezon, and Eastern Samar, Northern Samar, Samar, Biliran, and the northern portion of Leyte.

28 October 2022

5:00 AM: “PAENG” slightly intensifies while moving West Northwestward over the Philippine Sea. The center of Tropical Storm “PAENG” was estimated based on all available data at 410 km East of Borongan City, Eastern Samar with Maximum sustained winds of 75 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 90 km/h, and a central pressure of 992 hPa.

TCWS No. 2 was hoisted in Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, and the eastern portion of Camarines Sur (Caramoan,

Garchitorena, Presentacion, Lagonoy, Goa, San Jose, Tigaon, Iriga City, Saglay, Buhi), Northern Samar and the Northern portion of Eastern Samar.

TCWS No. 1 was hoisted in Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands, Camarines Norte, the rest of Camarines Sur, Romblon, Marinduque, Quezon including Pollilo Islands, Laguna, and Rizal, Samar, the rest of Eastern Samar, Biliran, Leyte, Southern Leyte, and the northern portion of Cebu.

-2:00 PM: "PAENG” continues to maintain its strength while moving closer to the EASTERN SAMAR-Northern Samar area.

-5:00 PM: “PAENG” slightly intensifies as it moves west-northwestward towards the Northern Samar-Sorsogon-Albay area with maximum sustained winds of 85 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 105 km/h, and a central pressure of 990 hPa.

TCWS No. 2 was raised over Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, Masbate including Ticao Island and Burias Islands, Camarines Sur, Camarines Norte, Marinduque, Quezon including Pollilo Islands, the southern portion of Aurora, the southeastern portion of Nueva Ecija, Laguna, Batangas, Cavite, Metro Manila, Rizal, Bulacan, the eastern portion of Pampanga, the northern and central portions of Oriental Mindoro, Romblon, Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Samar, Biliran, and the northern portion of Leyte.

TCWS No. 1 was raised over Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, the central and southern portions of Isabela, Ifugao, Benguet, Mountain Province, the southern portion of Ilocos Sur, La Union, Bataan, Tarlac, Zambales, Pangasinan, the rest of Aurora, the rest of Pampanga, Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Islands, the rest of Oriental Mindoro, Calamian Islands, Cuyo Islands, the rest of Nueva Ecija, Southern Leyte, Cebu including Bantayan and Camotes Islands, Bohol, Negros Occidental, Negros Oriental, Guimaras, Aklan, Antique, Capiz, Iloilo, Siquijor, the rest of Leyte, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte including Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands, the northern portion of Surigao del Sur, Agusan del Norte, the northeastern portion of Agusan del Sur (Sibagat), Camiguin, and the eastern portion of Misamis Oriental.

8:00 PM: “PAENG” continues to move West Northwestward towards the Albay-Sorsogon area with maximum sustained winds of 85 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 105 km/h, and a central pressure of 990 hPa.

11:00 PM: “PAENG” maintains its strength as it continues to approach the Lagonoy Gulf Area with maximum sustained winds of 85 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 105 km/h, and a central pressure of 990 hPa.

TCWS No. 2 was raised over Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands, Camarines Sur, Camarines Norte, Marinduque, Quezon including Pollilo Islands, Laguna, Batangas, Cavite, Metro Manila, Rizal, Bulacan, the southern portion of Aurora, the central and southern portions of Nueva, the central and southern portions of Tarlac, Pampanga, Bataan, the central and southern portions of Zambales, the northern and central portions of Oriental Mindoro, the northern and central portions of Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Islands, Romblon, Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Samar, Biliran, and the northern portion of Leyte.

TCWS No. 1 was raised over Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, the central and southern portions of Isabela, Ifugao, Benguet, Mountain Province, the southern portion of Ilocos Sur, La Union, Bataan, Tarlac, Zambales, Pangasinan, the rest of Aurora, the rest of Pampanga, Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Islands, the rest of Oriental Mindoro, Calamian Islands, Cuyo Islands, the rest of Nueva Ecija, Southern Leyte, Cebu including Bantayan and Camotes Islands, Bohol, Negros Occidental, Negros Oriental, Guimaras, Aklan, Antique, Capiz, Iloilo, Siquijor, the rest of Leyte, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte including Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands, the northern portion of Surigao del Sur, Agusan del Norte, the northeastern portion of Agusan del Sur (Sibagat), Camiguin, and the eastern portion of Misamis Oriental.

11:00 PM: “PAENG” reached a severe tropical storm category with maximum sustained winds of 95 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 130 km/h and is now offshore of Virac, Catanduanes.

29 October 2022

1:10 AM “PAENG” made its 1st landfall over Virac, Catanduanes

1:40 AM: “PAENG” made its 2nd landfall over Caramoan, Camarines Sur

2:00 AM: TCWS No. 3 was raised over Catanduanes, Camarines Norte, the northern portion of Camarines Sur, and the extreme eastern portion of Quezon.

TCWS No. 2 was raised over Albay, Sorsogon, Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands, the rest of Camarines Sur, Marinduque, the rest of Quezon including Pollilo Islands, Laguna, Batangas, Cavite, Metro Manila, Rizal, Bulacan, the southern portion of Aurora, the central and southern portions of Nueva Ecija, the central and southern portions of Pampanga, Bataan, the central and southern portions of Zambales, the northern and central portions of Oriental Mindoro, the northern and central portions of Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Islands, Romblon, Northern Samar, the northern portion of Eastern Samar, and the northern portion of Samar.

TCWS No. 1 was raised over the central and southern portions of Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Benguet, Ifugao, Mountain Province, the southern portion of Ilocos Sur, La Union, the rest of Aurora, the rest of Nueva Ecija, the rest of Zambales, Pangasinan, the rest of Tarlac, the rest of Oriental Mindoro, the rest of Occidental Mindoro, the northern portion of including Calamian and Cuyo Islands, the rest of Samar, the rest of Eastern Samar, Biliran, Leyte, Southern Leyte, Cebu including Bantayan and Camotes Islands, Bohol, Negros Occidental, Negros Oriental, Guimaras, Aklan, Antique, Capiz, Iloilo, Siquijor, the rest of Leyte, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte including Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands, the northern portion of Surigao del Sur, Agusan del Norte, the northeastern portion of Agusan del Sur, Camiguin, and Misamis Oriental.

5:00 AM: “PAENG” crosses the southern tip of Catanduanes and makes landfall in Camarines Sur with maximum sustained winds of 95 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 160 km/h.

6:00 AM: STS “PAENG” made its 3rd landfall over Buenavista, Quezon.

8:00 AM: "PAENG" has crossed the Bondoc Peninsula in Southern Quezon with maximum sustained winds of 95 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 160 km/h, and central pressure of 985 hPa.

TCWS No. 3 was issued over Camarines Norte, the western portion of Camarines Sur, Marinduque, Quezon including Pollilo Islands, Laguna, Batangas, Cavite, Metro Manila, and Rizal.

TCWS No. 2 was issued over Catanduanes, Albay, the western portion of Sorsogon, the western portion of Masbate including Burias Island, the southern portion of Aurora, Bulacan, Pampanga, Bataan, Tarlac, Zambales, Nueva Ecija, Pangasinan, the rest of Camarines Sur, Romblon, Oriental Mindoro, and Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Islands.

TCWS No. 1 issued over Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Kalinga, Ifugao, Mountain Province, Benguet, Ilocos Sur, La Union, the rest of Aurora, the rest of Sorsogon, the rest of Masbate including Ticao Island, and the northern portion of Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo Islands, Northern Samar, Samar, Eastern Samar, Biliran, Leyte, Southern Leyte, Cebu including Bantayan and Camotes Islands, Bohol, Negros Occidental, Negros Oriental, Guimaras, Aklan, Antique, Capiz, and Iloilo.

8:40 AM: STS “PAENG” made its 4th landfall over Sta. Cruz, Marinduque.

11:00 AM: “PAENG” maintains its strength while moving over the northern portion of Marinduque.

1:40 PM: STS “PAENG” made its 5th landfall in Sariaya, Quezon

2:00 PM: “PAENG” begins to move west-northwestward and is about to make landfall in the vicinity of San Juan,

Batangas.

5:00 PM: “PAENG” maintains its strength while moving over San Pablo City, Laguna.

8:00 PM: “PAENG” maintains its strength while traversing the northern portion of Cavite.

10:00 PM: “PAENG” made its 6th landfall in Baliuag, Bulacan.

11:00 PM: STS” PAENG” maintains its strength while traversing the northern portion of Cavite.

TCWS No. 3 was issued over the central and southern portions of Zambales, Bataan, the southern portion of Bulacan, the western portion of Pampanga, Metro Manila, the southwestern portion of Quezon, Laguna, Batangas, Cavite, Rizal, the northwestern portion of Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Islands, the northwestern portion of Oriental Mindoro.

TCWS No. 2 issued over Pangasinan, the southern portion of Aurora, Tarlac, Nueva Ecija, the rest of Bulacan, the rest of Pampanga, the rest of Zambales, the central portion of Oriental Mindoro, the central portion of Mindoro, Marinduque, the northern portion of Romblon, the western and central portions of Camarines Norte, the western portion of Camarines Sur, and the rest of Quezon including Pollilo Islands.

TCWS No. 1 issued over La Union, Kalinga, Abra, Benguet, Ifugao, Ilocos Sur, Mountain Province, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, the rest of Aurora, Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands, the rest of Romblon, the rest of Camarines Sur, the rest of Camarines Norte, the rest of Occidental Mindoro, the rest of Oriental Mindoro, and the northern portion of Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo Islands, the western portion of Northern Samar, the northwestern portion of Samar, the northwestern portion of Leyte, the northern portion of Biliran, the extreme northern portion of Cebu including Bantayan Islands, the northern portion of Negros Occidental, Guimaras, Capiz, Iloilo, Aklan, and Antique.

30 October 2022

2:00 AM: “PAENG” weakens into a Tropical Storm and is about to exit the landmass of Luzon. It has maximum sustained winds of 85 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 140 km/h, and a central pressure of 990 hPa.

TCWS No. 3 is lifted. Meanwhile, TCWS No. 2 is still raised over Pangasinan, La Union, the southern portion of Ilocos Sur, Benguet, the western and southern portions of Nueva Vizcaya, the southern portion of Aurora, Nueva Ecija, Zambales, Tarlac, Pampanga, Bulacan, Bataan, Metro Manila, the northeastern and western portions of Laguna, the northwestern portion of Batangas, Rizal, Cavite, and the northern portion of mainland Quezon.

TCWS No. 1 is raised over Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Isabela, Quirino, the rest of Nueva Vizcaya, Apayao, Kalinga, Abra, Ifugao, Mountain Province, Ilocos Norte, the rest of Ilocos Sur, the rest of Aurora, the rest of Batangas, the rest of Quezon Including Polillo Islands, the rest of Laguna, Marinduque, Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Islands, Oriental Mindoro, Calamian Islands, Romblon, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, the western portion of Albay, Burias Island, and Caluya Islands.

5:00 AM: TS “PAENG” is now over the West Philippine Sea with maximum sustained winds of 85 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 105 km/h, and a central pressure of 990 hPa.

11:00 AM: “PAENG” continues to move west-northwest over the West Philippine Sea.

5:00 PM: “PAENG” moves west-southwestward while maintaining its strength.

TCWS No. 2 is now lifted. Meanwhile, TCWS No. 1 still raised over Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Apayao, Abra, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Benguet, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Aurora, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Tarlac, Pampanga, Bataan, Zambales, Metro Manila, the western and central portions of Batangas, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal, the northwestern portion of Oriental Mindoro, the northwestern portion of Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Islands, and the northern portion of Quezon.

11:00 PM: “PAENG” continues to maintain its strength while moving east southeastward.

TCWS was raised over Cagayan, Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Apayao, Abra, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Benguet, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Aurora, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Tarlac, Pampanga, Bataan, Zambales, Metro Manila, the western and central portions of Batangas, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal, the northwestern portion of Oriental Mindoro, the northwestern portion of Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Islands, and the northern portion of Quezon.

31 October 2022

5:00 AM: TS “PAENG” is now moving towards the northwestern limit of the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) with maximum sustained winds of 85 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 105 km/h, and central pressure of 990 hPa.

TCWS No. 1 is still raised over Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Apayao, Kalinga, Abra, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Benguet, Nueva Vizcaya, the western portion of Cagayan, the western portion of Isabela, the northwestern portion of Quirino, the northern, western, and southern portions of Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Bataan, Tarlac, Zambales, and the western portion of Bulacan.

11:00 AM: "PAENG" re-intensifies into a Severe Tropical Storm while moving over the West Philippine Sea.

12:10 PM: “PAENG” exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility at 12:10 PM today.

5:00 PM: “PAENG” intensifies further as it continues to move over the West Philippine Sea.

TCWS No. 1 is still raised over Abra, the western portion of Benguet, the southern portion of Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, the central and western portions of Pangasinan, the central and western portions of Tarlac, and the northern and central portions Zambales.

11:00 PM: "PAENG" continues to move further away from the country.

All TWCS were lifted.