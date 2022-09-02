NDRRMC Situational Report for Severe Tropical Storm FLORITA (2022) - SitRep No. 9, August 30, 2022 08:00 am

21 August 2022

At 8:00 PM, the Low Pressure Area east of Aparri, Cagayan developed into Tropical Depression “FLORITA”, with maximum sustained winds of 45 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 55 km/h, and central pressure of 1004 hPa.

At 5:00 PM, Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal (TCWS) No. 1 was raised over the northern portion of Aurora (Dilasag), the eastern portion of Isabela (Dinapigue, Palanan, Divilacan, Maconacon, San Pablo, Cabagan, Tumauini, Ilagan City, San Mariano), and the eastern portion of Cagayan (Peñablanca, Baggao).

At 11:00 PM, TD "FLORITA" slightly accelerates West Southwestward over the Philippine Sea East of Cagayan, with maximum sustained winds of 55 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 70 km/h. TCWS No. 1 was raised in the northern portion of Aurora, the northern and eastern portions of Isabela, and the eastern portion of Cagayan.

22 August 2022

At 10:00 AM, FLORITA intensifies into Tropical Storm while moving west southwestward over the Philippine Sea. It has a maximum sustained winds of 75 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 90 km/h, and central pressure of 996 hPa.

TCWS No. 2 is raised over the eastern portion of Cagayan, the eastern portion of Isabela, the extreme northern portion of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran), and the northeastern portion of Quirino. Meanwhile, TCWS No. 1 is still raised in the rest of Cagayan, the rest of Isabela, the rest of Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Apayao, Abra, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Benguet, La Union, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, the northern portion of Aurora, and the northern portion of Polillo Island.

At 8:00 PM, TS FLORITA continues to maintain its strength while moving slowly westward over the Philippine Sea, with maximum sustained winds of 75 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 90 km/h, and a central pressure of 996 hPa.

At 11:00 PM, TS FLORITA slightly intensifies as it continues to move slowly westward. It is forecasted to maintain this heading until it makes landfall in the vicinity of the east coast of Isabela or Cagayan on the morning of 23 August 2022.

TCWS No. 2 is raised over Cagayan, the southern portion of Babuyan Isabela, Quirino, the eastern and central portions of Nueva Vizcaya, Apayao, Abra, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, the northern portion of Benguet, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, and the northern and central portions of Aurora. Meanwhile, TCWS No. 1 is raised over the rest of Babuyan Islands, the rest of Nueva Vizcaya, the rest of Benguet, La Union, the eastern and central portions of Pangasinan, the eastern portion of Tarlac, Nueva Ecija, the rest of Aurora, the eastern portion of Pampanga, the eastern portion of Bulacan, the eastern portion of Rizal, the northern portion of Quezon including Polillo Islands, the northern portion of Laguna, and Camarines Norte,

23 August 2022

At 2:00 AM, FLORITA meanders over the sea East of Aurora while maintaining its strength, with maximum sustained winds of 85 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 105 km/h. FLORITA may further intensify into a severe tropical storm prior to its landfall. After landfall, this tropical cyclone may slightly weaken due to the frictional effects of the rugged terrain of Northern Luzon. Once over the West Philippine Sea, FLORITA is forecast to re-intensify and may return to the Severe Tropical Storm category by Wednesday (24 August 2022) afternoon or evening.

TCWS No. 2 is still raised over some provinces in Regions I, II, III, and CAR. Meanwhile, TCWS No. 1 is still raised over some provinces in Regions I, II, III, CAR, CALABARZON, and V. At 3:00 AM, FLORITA intensified into a Severe Tropical Storm (STS), with maximum sustained winds of 95 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 115 km/h. It is moving North Northwestward at 10 km/h.

At 5:00 AM, the center of the eye of FLORITA was estimated based on all available data 120 km East Northeast of Casiguran, Aurora. STS FLORITA will continue to gradually accelerate northwestward and is forecast to make landfall in the vicinity of the east coast of either Cagayan or northern Isabela this morning or early afternoon.

At 8:00 AM, STS FLORITA accelerates north-northwestward and is now over the coastal waters of Palanan, Isabela with maximum sustained winds of 95 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 115 km/h, and a central pressure of 992 hPa.

TCWS No. 3 is hoisted over the southern portion of Babuyan Islands, the northern and eastern portion of mainland Cagayan and the eastern portion of Isabela. TCWS No. 2 is still raised over some provinces in Regions I, II, III, and CAR. Meanwhile, TCWS No. 1 is raised over the provinces in Regions I, II, III, CAR, and CALABARZON.

At 10:30 AM, STS FLORITA made landfall over Maconacon, Isabela. It has maximum sustained winds of 110 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 150 km/h, and a central pressure of 985 hPa.

At 4:00 PM, Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, and Aurora experienced stormy weather condition caused by STS FLORITA. Batanes, La Union, Tarlac, and Nueva Ecija experienced rains with gusty winds caused by STS FLORITA. Metro Manila, and the rest of Central Luzon experienced cloudy skies with scattered to widespread rains and thunderstorm caused by STS Florita / Southwest Monsoon. CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, and Camarines Norte experienced cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorm caused by Southwest Monsoon. The rest of the country experienced partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms caused by Southwest Monsoon / Localized Thunderstorms.

At 5:00 PM, STS FLORITA slightly weakens while traversing the northern portion of Apayao.

At 8:00 PM, STS FLORITA maintains its strength and is now over the coastal waters of Ilocos Norte.

At 11:00 PM, STS FLORITA further weakens and is now moving over the west Philippine Sea. TCWS No. 3 is hoisted over The northwestern portion of Ilocos Norte (Bacarra, Pasuquin, Burgos, Bangui). TCWS No. 2 is still raised over some provinces in Regions I, II, and CAR. Meanwhile, TCWS No. 1 is raised over the provinces in Regions I, II, III, and CAR.

24 August 2022

At 5:00 AM, STS FLORITA accelerates west-northwestward and is now outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility. TCWS No.1 still raised over Batanes, Babuyan Islands, the western portion of mainland Cagayan, Apayao, Abra, the western portion of Kalinga, the western portion of Mountain Province, the northern and western portions of Benguet, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, and La Union.

At 11:00 AM, “FLORITA” slightly intensifies while moving west-northwestward towards Southern China. All hoisted Wind Signals are hereby lifted.