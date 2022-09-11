NDRRMC Situational Report for Severe Tropical Storm FLORITA (2022) - SitRep No. 10, September 04, 2022 05:00 pm

21 August 2022

At 4:00 AM, Bicol Region, Quezon, Marinduque, Romblon, Samar Provinces, and Biliran experienced cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to the Trough of LPA. Metro Manila and the rest of the country experienced partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms due to Localized Thunderstorms.

At 8:00 AM, the Low Pressure Area east of Aparri, Cagayan developed into Tropical Depression “FLORITA”, with maximum sustained winds of 45 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 55 km/h, and central pressure of 1004 hPa.

At 4:00 PM, Cagayan Valley and Aurora experienced cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to TD “FLORITA”. Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, Quezon, Batangas, Mindoro Provinces, Marinduque, and Romblon experienced cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to the Trough of TD “FLORITA”. Metro Manila and the rest of the country experienced partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms due to Trough of TD “FLORITA/Localized Thunderstorms.

At 5:00 PM, Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal (TCWS) No. 1 was raised over the northern portion of Aurora (Dilasag), the eastern portion of Isabela (Dinapigue, Palanan, Divilacan, Maconacon, San Pablo, Cabagan, Tumauini, Ilagan City, San Mariano), and the eastern portion of Cagayan (Peñablanca, Baggao).

At 11:00 PM, TD "FLORITA" slightly accelerates West Southwestward over the Philippine Sea East of Cagayan, with maximum sustained winds of 55 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 70 km/h. TCWS No. 1 was raised in the northern portion of Aurora, the northern and eastern portions of Isabela, and the eastern portion of Cagayan.

22 August 2022

At 4:00 AM, Cagayan, Isabela, and Aurora will experience rains with gusty winds caused by TD FLORITA. Metro Manila, the rest of Luzon, and Visayas experienced cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms Trough of TD Florita / Southwest Monsoon. Mindanao experienced partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms due to Localized Thunderstorms.

At 10:00 AM, FLORITA intensified into Tropical Storm while moving west southwestward over the Philippine Sea. It has a maximum sustained winds of 75 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 90 km/h, and central pressure of 996 hPa.

TCWS No. 2 is raised over the eastern portion of Cagayan, the eastern portion of Isabela, the extreme northern portion of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran), and the northeastern portion of Quirino.

Meanwhile, TCWS No. 1 is still raised in the rest of Cagayan, the rest of Isabela, the rest of Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Apayao, Abra, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Benguet, La Union, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, the northern portion of Aurora, and the northern portion of Polillo Island.

At 4:00 PM, Cagayan, Isabela, Quirino, and Aurora will experience rains with stormy caused by TS FLORITA. Cordillera Administrative Region, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, and Polillo Island experienced rains with gusty winds due to TS FLORITA. Metro Manila, the rest of Luzon, Visayas, and Zamboanga Peninsula experienced cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to Trough of TS Florita / Southwest Monsoon. The rest of Mindanao experienced partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms due to Localized Thunderstorms. Metro Manila, the rest of Luzon, and Visayas experienced cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms Trough of TD Florita / Southwest Monsoon. Mindanao experienced partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms due to Localized Thunderstorms.

At 8:00 PM, TS FLORITA continues to maintain its strength while moving slowly westward over the Philippine Sea, with maximum sustained winds of 75 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 90 km/h, and a central pressure of 996 hPa.

At 11:00 PM, TS FLORITA slightly intensifies as it continues to move slowly westward. It is forecasted to maintain this heading until it makes landfall in the vicinity of the east coast of Isabela or Cagayan on the morning of 23 August 2022.

TCWS No. 2 is raised over some provinces in Regions I, II, III, and CAR. Meanwhile, TCWS No. 1 is raised over some provinces in Regions I, III, CALABARZON, and V.

23 August 2022

At 2:00 AM, FLORITA meanders over the sea East of Aurora while maintaining its strength, with maximum sustained winds of 85 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 105 km/h.

TCWS No. 2 is still raised over some provinces in Regions I, II, III, and CAR. Meanwhile, TCWS No. 1 is still raised over some provinces in Regions I, II, III, CAR, CALABARZON, and V.

At 3:00 AM, FLORITA intensified into a Severe Tropical Storm (STS), with maximum sustained winds of 95 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 115 km/h. It is moving North Northwestward at 10 km/h.

At 4:00 AM, Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Ilocos Norte, and Ilocos Sur experienced stormy weather condition caused by STS FLORITA. The rest of Ilocos Region, Aurora, Nueva Ecija, Quezon, and Camarines Norte experienced rains with gusty winds caused by STS FLORITA. Metro Manila, the rest of Luzon, and Visayas cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms caused by the Trough of STS Florita / Southwest Monsoon. Mindanao experienced partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms caused by Localized Thunderstorms.

At 5:00 AM, the center of the eye of FLORITA was estimated at 120 km East Northeast of Casiguran, Aurora.

At 8:00 AM, STS FLORITA accelerates north-northwestward while over the coastal waters of Palanan, Isabela with maximum sustained winds of 95 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 115 km/h, and a central pressure of 992 hPa.

TCWS No. 3 is hoisted over the southern portion of Babuyan Islands, the northern and eastern portion of mainland Cagayan and the eastern portion of Isabela. TCWS No. 2 is still raised over some provinces in Regions I, II, III, and CAR. Meanwhile, TCWS No. 1 is raised over the provinces in Regions I, II, III, CAR, and CALABARZON.

At 10:30 AM, STS FLORITA made landfall over Maconacon, Isabela. It has a maximum sustained winds of 110 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 150 km/h, and central pressure of 985 hPa.

At 4:00 PM, Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, and Aurora experienced stormy weather condition caused by STS FLORITA. Batanes, La Union, Tarlac, and Nueva Ecija experienced rains with gusty winds caused by STS FLORITA. Metro Manila, and the rest of Central Luzon experienced cloudy skies with scattered to widespread rains and thunderstorm caused by STS Florita / Southwest Monsoon. CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, and Camarines Norte experienced cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorm caused by Southwest Monsoon. The rest of the country experienced partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms caused by Southwest Monsoon / Localized Thunderstorms.

At 5:00 PM, STS FLORITA slightly weakens while traversing the northern portion of Apayao.

At 8:00 PM, STS FLORITA maintains its strength and is now over the coastal waters of Ilocos Norte.

At 11:00 PM, STS FLORITA further weakens and is now moving over the west Philippine Sea. TCWS No. 3 is hoisted over The northwestern portion of Ilocos Norte (Bacarra, Pasuquin, Burgos, Bangui). TCWS No. 2 is still raised over some provinces in Regions I, II, and CAR. Meanwhile, TCWS No. 1 is raised over the provinces in Regions I, II, III, CAR.

24 August 2022

At 5:00 AM, STS FLORITA accelerates west-northwestward and is now outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility. TCWS No.1 still raised over Batanes, Babuyan Islands, the western portion of mainland Cagayan, Apayao, Abra, the western portion of Kalinga, the western portion of Mountain Province, the northern and western portions of Benguet, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, and La Union.

At 11:00 AM, “FLORITA” slightly intensifies while moving west-northwestward towards Southern China. All hoisted Wind Signals are hereby lifted.