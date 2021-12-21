NDRRMC Situational Report No. 8 for Typhoon ODETTE (2021), December 21, 2021 08:00 am

Typhoon “ODETTE” Landfalls:

1:30 PM, 16 December 2021 in Siargao Island, Surigao del Norte

3:10 PM, 16 December 2021 in Cagdianao, Dinagat Islands

4:50 PM, 16 December 2021 in Liloan, Southern Leyte

5:40 PM, 16 December 2021 in Padre Burgos, Southern Leyte

6:30 PM, 16 December 2021 in Pres Carlos Garcia, Bohol

7:30 PM, 16 December 2021 in Bien Unido, Bohol

10:00 PM, 16 December 2021 in Carcar, Cebu

12:00 AM, 17 December 2021 in La Libertad, Negros Oriental

5:00 PM: 17 December 2021 in Roxas, Palawan.

14 December 2021

At 11:00 PM, Severe Tropical Storm "RAI" entered the PAR and was named "ODETTE". It has a maximum sustained winds of 100 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 125 km/h, and central pressure of 985 hPa, moving West Northwestward at 15 km/h.

Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal (TCWS) No. 1 was issued over the southeastern portion of Eastern Samar; Dinagat Islands, the eastern portion of Surigao del Norte including Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands, and the northern portion of Surigao del Sur.

15 December 2021

At 5:00 AM, “ODETTE” slightly intensifies and is nearing Typhoon category in strength. It has a maximum sustained winds of 110 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 135 km/h, and central pressure of 980 hPa, moving West Northwestward at 25 km/h.

TCWS No. 1 was raised over Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Samar, Biliran, Leyte, Southern Leyte, Bohol, and the northern and central portions of Cebu including Bantayan and Camotes Islands, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Camiguin, and the eastern portion of Misamis Oriental.

At 8:00 AM, “ODETTE” intensifies into a typhoon as it moves westward over the Philippine Sea east of Mindanao. It has a maximum sustained winds of 120 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 150 km/h, and central pressure of 975 hPa.

TCWS No. 2 was issued over the eastern portion of Surigao del Norte and Surigao del Sur.

TCWS No. 1 was issuedover Sorsogon, Masbate including Ticao Island, the southern portion of Romblon, Eastern Samar, Northern Samar, Samar, Leyte, Biliran, Southern Leyte, Bohol, Cebu, Negros Oriental, Negros Occidental, Siquijor, Iloilo, Capiz, Aklan, Antique, Guimaras, Agusan del Sur, Agusan del Norte, the rest of Surigao del Norte, Dinagat Islands, the northern portion of Bukidnon, Misamis Oriental, Camiguin, the northern portion of Misamis Occidental, and the northern portion of Zamboanga del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Agusan del Norte, the rest of Surigao del Norte, Dinagat Islands, the northern portion of Bukidnon, Misamis Oriental, Camiguin, the northern portion of Misamis Occidental, and the northern portion of Zamboanga del Norte.

At 4:00 PM, TY “ODETTE” further intensified while moving westward over the Philippine Sea.