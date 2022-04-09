NDRRMC Situational Report No. 7 for Taal Volcano Phreatomagmatic Eruption (2022), April 08, 2022 08:00 am

26 March 2022

Alert Level 3 (Magmatic Unrest) was raised over Taal Volcano at 8:00 AM due to phreatomagmatic eruption of the Main Crater between 07:22 AM and 08:59 AM that generated up to 3,000 m-tall eruption plumes. The activity was recorded by 11 of 16 seismic stations of the Taal Volcano Network or TVN as volcanic tremor events that lasted 5 and 86 minutes and as many as 66 discrete explosions were detected by 5 of 7 infrasound stations. Sulfur-smelling wet ashfall was reported on Taal Volcano Island or TVI along the Calauit and Alas-as shorelines and on the lakeshore of Banyaga, Agoncillo, Batangas. There has been no further activity since eruption ceased. The TVN has so far recorded only 3 low-frequency volcanic earthquakes and 5 volcanic tremor events that lasted 2-3 minutes for the subsequent observation period.

27 March 2022

In the past 24-hour period, the TVN recorded 14 volcanic earthquakes, including 10 volcanic tremor events having durations of 2 to 3 minutes, and 4 low-frequency volcanic earthquakes. Activity at the Main Crater was dominated by upwelling of hot volcanic fluids in its lake which generated plumes 1,000 meters tall that drifted southwest.

28 March 2022

In the past 24-hour period, the Taal Volcano Network or TVN did not detect any volcanic earthquake. Activity at the Main Crater was dominated by upwelling of hot volcanic fluids in its lake which generated plumes 1,000 meters tall that drifted southwest.

29 March 2022

In the past 24-hour period, the Taal Volcano Network or TVN recorded eight (8) volcanic earthquakes including one (1) volcanic tremor event having duration of five (5) minutes and seven (7) low-frequency volcanic earthquakes. Activity at the Main Crater was dominated by upwelling of hot volcanic fluids in its lake which generated plumes 2,400 meters tall that drifted southwest.

30 March 2022

In the past 24-hour period, the Taal Volcano Network recorded four (4) volcanic tremor events having durations of two (2) to five (5) minutes and low-level background tremor has persisted since March 29, 2022. Activity at the Main Crater was dominated by upwelling of hot volcanic fluids in its lake which generated plumes 1,500 meters tall that drifted southwest. Sulfur dioxide (SO2) emission averaged 4,474 tonnes/day on 29 March 2022.

31 March 2022

In the past 24-hour period, the Taal Volcano Network did not detect any volcanic earthquake but low-level background tremor has persisted since March 29, 2022. Sulfur dioxide (SO2) emission averaged 6,405 tonnes/day on 30 March 2022.

01 April 2022

Three (3) phreatomagmatic bursts from the Main Crater at 10:39AM, 10:47AM, and 10:55AM yesterday were recorded by the Taal Volcano Network or TVN based on seismic records and visual cameras. These events produced 500 meter- to 900-meter-tall plumes that drifted southwest. In the past 24-hour period, the Taal Volcano Network recorded thirteen (13) volcanic earthquakes, including three (3) volcanic tremor events having durations of two (2) to three (3) minutes, and ten (10) low-frequency volcanic earthquakes. Activity at the Main Crater was dominated by upwelling of hot volcanic fluids in its lake which generated plumes 2,000 meters tall that drifted southwest. Sulfur dioxide (SO2) emission averaged 7,856 tonnes/day on 31 March 2022.

02 April 2022

In the past 24-hour period, the Taal Volcano Network recorded thirty-six (36) low-frequency volcanic earthquakes. Activity at the Main Crater was dominated by upwelling of hot volcanic fluids in its lake which generated plumes 900 meters tall that drifted southwest. Sulfur dioxide (SO2) emission averaged 2,451 tonnes/day on 1 April 2022.

03 April 2022

In the past 24-hour period, the Taal Volcano Network recorded seventeen (17) volcanic earthquakes, including four (4) volcanic tremor events having durations of one (1) to two (2) minutes and thirteen (13) low-frequency volcanic earthquakes. Activity at the Main Crater was dominated by upwelling of hot volcanic fluids in its lake which generated plumes 900 meters tall that drifted southwest. Sulfur dioxide (SO2) emission averaged 1,232 tonnes/day on 2 April 2022.

04 April 2022

In the past 24-hour period, the Taal Volcano Network recorded three (3) volcanic earthquakes, including one (1) volcanic tremor event having a duration of three (3) minutes, and two (2) low-frequency volcanic earthquakes. Activity at the Main Crater was dominated by upwelling of hot volcanic fluids in its lake which generated plumes 900 meters tall that drifted southwest. Sulfur dioxide (SO2) emission averaged 470 tonnes/day on 3 April 2022.

05 April 2022

In the past 24-hour period, the Taal Volcano Network did not detect any volcanic earthquake. Sulfur dioxide (SO2) emission averaged 265 tonnes/day on 4 April 2022.

06 April 2022

In the past 24-hour period, the Taal Volcano Network recorded one (1) volcanic earthquake. Activity at the Main Crater was dominated by upwelling of hot volcanic fluids in its lake which generated plumes 600 meters tall that drifted southwest.

07 April 2022

In the past 24-hour period, the Taal Volcano Network did not detect any volcanic earthquake. Activity at the Main Crater was dominated by upwelling of hot volcanic fluids in its lake which generated plumes 900 meters tall that drifted southwest. Sulfur dioxide (SO2) emission averaged 255 tonnes/day on 6 April 2022.

08 April 2022

In the past 24-hour period, the Taal Volcano Network did not detect any volcanic earthquake. Activity at the Main Crater was dominated by upwelling of hot volcanic fluids in its lake which generated plumes 900 meters tall that drifted southsouthwest. Sulfur dioxide (SO2) emission averaged 109 tonnes/day on 7 April 2022.