NDRRMC Situational Report No. 4 for Severe Tropical Storm Maring (2021), October 13, 2021 08:00 am

7 October 2021

5:00 PM: The Low Pressure Area East of Camarines Norte developed into a Tropical Depression (TD) and was named “MARING”.

11:00 PM: TD “MARING” continued to move erratically over the Philippine Sea East of Southern Luzon. 8 October 2021

5:00 AM: The movement of TD “MARING” remained erratic over the Philippine Sea.

11:00 AM: "MARING" slightly intensified while moving erratically over the Philippine Sea.

5:00 PM: It maintained its strength while moving over the Philippine Sea.

11:00 PM: "MARING" became a large Tropical Storm over the Philippine Sea. 9 October 2021

5:00 AM: Tropical Storm (TS) “MARING” intensified further and remained a large Tropical Cyclone.

11:00 AM: TS “MARING” maintained its strength while moving west northwestward over the Philippine Sea.

5:00 PM: It maintained its strength as it interacted with the circulation of “NANDO”.

11:00 PM: The large circulation of TS MARING began assimilating the remnants of NANDO over the Philippine Sea. 10 October 2021

5:00 AM: Tropical Storm “MARING” continued to assimilate the remnant low of “NANDO”.

11:00 AM: “MARING” had merged with the remnants of “NANDO” and had moved towards north-northwestward over the Philippine Sea

5:00 PM: Tropical Storm “MARING” is now moving west northwestward over the Philippine Sea east of Cagayan.