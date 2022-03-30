NDRRMC Situational Report No. 2 for Taal Volcano Phreatomagmatic Eruption (2022), March 28, 2022 08:00 am

26 March 2022

Alert Level 3 (Magmatic Unrest) was raised over Taal Volcano at 8:00 AM due to phreatomagmatic eruption of the Main Crater between 07:22 AM and 08:59 AM that generated up to 3,000 m-tall eruption plumes. The activity was recorded by 11 of 16 seismic stations of the Taal Volcano Network or TVN as volcanic tremor events that lasted 5 and 86 minutes and as many as 66 discrete explosions were detected by 5 of 7 infrasound stations. Sulfur-smelling wet ashfall was reported on Taal Volcano Island or TVI along the Calauit and Alas-as shorelines and on the lakeshore of Banyaga, Agoncillo, Batangas. There has been no further activity since eruption ceased. The TVN has so far recorded only 3 low-frequency volcanic earthquakes and 5 volcanic tremor events that lasted 2-3 minutes for the subsequent observation period.

27 March 2022

In the past 24-hour period, the TVN recorded 14 volcanic earthquakes, including 10 volcanic tremor events having durations of 2 to 3 minutes, and 4 low-frequency volcanic earthquakes. Activity at the Main Crater was dominated by upwelling of hot volcanic fluids in its lake which generated plumes 1,000 meters tall that drifted southwest.

28 March 2022

In the past 24-hour period, the Taal Volcano Network or TVN did not detect any volcanic earthquake. Activity at the Main Crater was dominated by upwelling of hot volcanic fluids in its lake which generated plumes 1,000 meters tall that drifted southwest.