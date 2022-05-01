Philippines
NDRRMC Situational Report No. 15 for TC AGATON (2022), April 29, 2022 08:00 am
09 April 2022
- 5:00 AM: The Low Pressure Area East of Eastern Samar had developed into Tropical Depression (TD) “AGATON”.
Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1 was raised over in Eastern Samar, Dinagat Islands, Siargao, and Bucas Grande Islands
10 April 2022
5:00 AM: “AGATON” intensified into a Tropical Storm (TS) while moving west northwestward over the coastal waters of Guiuan, Eastern Samar. TCWS No. 2 was raised over the southern portion of Eastern Samar, the extreme southern portion of Samar, and the northern portion of Dinagat Islands
7:30 AM: the center of “AGATON” made landfall over Calicoan Island, Guiuan, Eastern Samar.
11:00 PM: TS "AGATON" slightly weakens and is about to make landfall over the Eastern Coast of Leyte.
11 April 2022
8:00 AM: “AGATON” weakens into a Tropical Depression while over San Pablo Bay. The center was estimated over the coastal waters of Tanauan, Leyte.
4:00 PM: Tropical depression “AGATON” made landfall over Basey, Samar.
12 April 2022
8:00 AM: “AGATON” is in the vicinity of Marabut, Samar.
10:00 AM: TD “AGATON” is in the vicinity of Balangiga, Eastern Samar.
2:00 PM: TD “AGATON was moving over Llorente, Eastern Samar.
8:00 PM: TD “AGATON maintained its strength while over Quinapondan, Eastern Samar
11:00 PM: the threat of heavy rainfall continues as "AGATON" weakens into a Low Pressure Area. All TCWS were lifted.