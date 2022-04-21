Philippines
NDRRMC Situational Report No. 12 for Tropical Storm AGATON (2022), April 20, 2022 08:00 am
Tropical Cyclone “AGATON” Landfalls
10 April 2022, 7:30 AM in Calicoan Island, Guiuan, Eastern Samar
11 April 2022, 4:00 PM in Basey, Samar
09 April 2022
At 5:00 AM, the Low Pressure Area East of Eastern Samar had developed into Tropical Depression “AGATON”. It had a maximum sustained winds of 45 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 55 km/h, and central pressure of 1002 hPa and moving West northwestward slowly.
TCWS No. 1 was issued over Eastern Samar, Dinagat Islands, Siargao, and Bucas Grande Islands.
At 8:00 AM: Tropical Depression “AGATON” meandered over the eastern seaboard of Eastern Visayas.
10 April 2022
At 5:00 AM, “AGATON” intensified into a Tropical Storm while moving west northwestward over the coastal waters of Guiuan, Eastern Samar. It had a maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 80 km/h, and central pressure of 998 hPa.
TCWS No. 2 was issued over the southern portion of Eastern Samar, the extreme southern portion of Samar, and northern portion of Dinagat Islands. TCWS No. 1 was also issued over the rest of Eastern Samar, the rest of Samar,
Northern Samar, Biliran, Leyte, Southern Leyte, Camotes Islands, Surigao del Norte, and the rest of Dinagat Islands.
At 7:30 AM, the center of TS “AGATON” made landfall over Calicoan Island, Guiuan, Eastern Samar.
At 8:00 AM, “AGATON” further intensified. TCWS No. 2 was also raised over the southern portion of Samar and the northeastern portion of Leyte while TCWS No. 1 was also raised over the northeastern portion of Cebu.
At 11:00 AM, “AGATON” maintained its strength while moving slowly westward over the coastal waters of Guiuan,
Eastern Samar.
At 2:00 PM, it continued to move slowly westward over the coastal waters of Balangiga, Eastern Samar.
TCWS No. 2 was also raised over the central and southern portions of Eastern Samar, the central and southern portions of Samar, and the northeastern portion of Leyte. TCWS No. 1 was also raised over the rest of Leyte, Southern Leyte, and the northern portion of Cebu
At 5:00 PM, TCWS No. 2 was raised in northern and eastern portions of Leyte while TCWS No. 1 was raised in the southern portion of Masbate and the eastern portion of Bohol.
At 11:00 PM, TS "AGATON" slightly weakened and was about to make landfall over the Eastern Coast of Leyte. TCWS No. 2 was also raised over the northern and central portions of Leyte
11 April 2022
At 2:00 AM, Tropical Storm “AGATON” continued to move very slowly over the LEYTE GULF. It had a maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 90 km/h, and central pressure of 998 hPa, moving westward slowly.
TCWS No. 1 was raised over Northern Samar, northeastern portion of Cebu, and the eastern portion of Bohol - At 5:00 AM, TS “AGATON” continued to move very slowly and is now over San Pablo Bay. TCWS No. 1 was also raised over Bantayan and Camotes Island.
At 8:00 AM, “AGATON” weakens into a Tropical Depression (TD) while over San Pablo Bay. TCWS No. 1 was also raised in Eastern Samar, Samar, and Dinagat Island.
At 11:00 AM, TCWS No. 1 was also raised in Dinagat Islands.
At 2:00 PM, “AGATON” remains almost stationary over San Pablo Bay with maximum sustained winds of 45 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 60 km/h, and central pressure of 1002 hPa.
TCWS No. 1 was issued for the southern portion of Masbate, Eastern Samar, Samar, Northern Samar, Biliran, Leyte,
Southern Leyte, the northeastern portion of Cebu including Camotes Island, and the eastern portion of Bohol, Surigao del Norte, and Dinagat Islands.
At 4:00 PM, Tropical depression “AGATON” has made landfall over Basey, Samar.
At 8:00 PM, TCWS No. 1 was also raised in Bucas Grande Islands.
At 11:00 PM, TD “AGATON” is now in the vicinity of Santa Rita, Samar.
TCWS No. 1 was raised in the southern portion of Masbate, Eastern Samar, Samar, Northern Samar, Biliran, Leyte,
Southern Leyte, and the northeastern portion of Cebu including Camotes Island, and Dinagat Islands. Wind Signals in other areas were lifted.
12 April 2022
At 2:00 AM, TD “AGATON” continued to meander over the Samar-Leyte area with maximum sustained winds of 45 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 70 km/h, and a central pressure of 1002 hPa.
At 4:00 AM, the center of Tropical Depression “AGATON” was estimated based on all available data over the coastal waters of Tacloban City, Leyte.
At 10:00 AM, The center of Tropical Depression “AGATON” was in the vicinity of Balangiga, Eastern Samar.
At 2:00 PM, TD “AGATON was moving over Llorente, Eastern Samar.
At 8:00 PM, TD “AGATON maintained its strength while over Quinapondan, Eastern Samar
At 10:00 PM, the threat of heavy rainfall continued as “AGATON” weakens into a Low Pressure Area over the coastal waters of Guian, Eastern Samar. All hoisted Wind Signals were lifted.