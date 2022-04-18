NDRRMC Situational Report No. 10 for Tropical Storm AGATON (2022), April 18, 2022 08:00 am

Tropical Cyclone “AGATON” Landfalls

09 April 2022

At 8:00 AM: Tropical Depression “AGATON” meandered over the eastern seaboard of Eastern Visayas.

At 5:00 AM, the Low Pressure Area East of Eastern Samar had developed into Tropical Depression “AGATON”. It had a maximum sustained winds of 45 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 55 km/h, and central pressure of 1002 hPa and moving West northwestward slowly.

10 April 2022

At 5:00 AM, “AGATON” intensified into a Tropical Storm while moving west northwestward over the coastal waters of Guiuan, Eastern Samar. It had a maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 80 km/h, and central pressure of 998 hPa.

TCWS No. 2 was issued over the southern portion of Eastern Samar, the extreme southern portion of Samar, and northern portion of Dinagat Islands. TCWS No. 1 was also issued over the rest of Eastern Samar, the rest of Samar,

Northern Samar, Biliran, Leyte, Southern Leyte, Camotes Islands, Surigao del Norte, and the rest of Dinagat Islands.

At 7:30 AM, the center of TS “AGATON” made landfall over Calicoan Island, Guiuan, Eastern Samar.

At 8:00 AM, “AGATON” further intensified. TCWS No. 2 was also raised over the southern portion of Samar and the northeastern portion of Leyte while TCWS No. 1 was also raised over the northeastern portion of Cebu.

At 11:00 AM, “AGATON” maintained its strength while moving slowly westward over the coastal waters of Guiuan,

Eastern Samar.

At 2:00 PM, it continued to move slowly westward over the coastal waters of Balangiga, Eastern Samar.

TCWS No. 2 was also raised over the central and southern portions of Eastern Samar, the central and southern portions of Samar, and the northeastern portion of Leyte. TCWS No. 1 was also raised over the rest of Leyte, Southern Leyte, and the northern portion of Cebu

At 5:00 PM, TCWS No. 2 was raised in northern and eastern portions of Leyte while TCWS No. 1 was raised in the southern portion of Masbate and the eastern portion of Bohol.