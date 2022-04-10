NDRRMC Situational Report No. 1 for Tropical Storm AGATON (2022), April 10, 2022 08:00 am

09 April 2022

At 5:00 AM, the Low Pressure Area East of Eastern Samar had developed into Tropical Depression “AGATON”. It had a maximum sustained winds of 45 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 55 km/h, and central pressure of 1002 hPa and moving West northwestward slowly.

TCWS No. 1 was issued over Eastern Samar, Dinagat Islands, Siargao, and Bucas Grande Islands.

At 8:00 AM: Tropical Depression “AGATON” meandered over the eastern seaboard of eastern Visayas.

10 April 2022

At 5:00 AM, “AGATON” intensified into a Tropical Storm while moving west northwestward over the coastal waters of Guiuan, Eastern Samar. It had a maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 80 km/h, and central pressure of 998 hPa.

TCWS No. 2 was issued over the southern portion of Eastern Samar, the extreme southern portion of Samar, and northern portion of Dinagat Islands. TCWS No. 1 was also issued over the rest of Eastern Samar, the rest of Samar, Northern Samar, Biliran, Leyte, Southern Leyte, Camotes Islands, Surigao del Norte, and the rest of Dinagat Islands.