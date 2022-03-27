NDRRMC Situational Report No. 1 for Taal Volcano Phreatomagmatic Eruption (2022), March 27, 2022 08:00 am

26 March 2022

Alert Level 3 (Magmatic Unrest) was raised over Taal Volcano at 8:00 AM due to phreatomagmatic eruption of the Main Crater between 07:22 AM and 08:59 AM that generated up to 3,000 m-tall eruption plumes. The activity was recorded by 11 of 16 seismic stations of the Taal Volcano Network or TVN as volcanic tremor events that lasted 5 and 86 minutes and as many as 66 discrete explosions were detected by 5 of 7 infrasound stations. Sulfur-smelling wet ashfall was reported on Taal Volcano Island or TVI along the Calauit and Alas-as shorelines and on the lakeshore of Banyaga, Agoncillo, Batangas. There has been no further activity since eruption ceased. The TVN has so far recorded only 3 low-frequency volcanic earthquakes and 5 volcanic tremor events that lasted 2-3 minutes for the subsequent observation period.

27 March 2022

In the past 24-hour period, the TVN recorded 14 volcanic earthquakes, including 10 volcanic tremor events having durations of 2 to 3 minutes, and 4 low-frequency volcanic earthquakes. Activity at the Main Crater was dominated by upwelling of hot volcanic fluids in its lake which generated plumes 1,000 meters tall that drifted southwest.