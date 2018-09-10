NDRRC Update - Initial Report re Magnitude 6.4 Earthquake in Manay, Davao Oriental
A. Situation Overview
On or about 3:16 PM, 08 September 2018, a magnitude 6.4 earthquake occurred in Manay Davao Oriental.
B. Effects
Damaged Houses
- A total of 6 (six) houses were damaged in Region XI
- The Regional Evacuation Center was also partially damaged.
- The affected families are currently staying with their friends and relatives in the area.
- No reported casualties and incident relative to the earthquake as of this reporting time.