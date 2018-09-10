NDRRC Update - Initial Report re Magnitude 6.4 Earthquake in Manay, Davao Oriental

A. Situation Overview

On or about 3:16 PM, 08 September 2018, a magnitude 6.4 earthquake occurred in Manay Davao Oriental.

B. Effects

Damaged Houses

- A total of 6 (six) houses were damaged in Region XI

- The Regional Evacuation Center was also partially damaged.

- The affected families are currently staying with their friends and relatives in the area.

- No reported casualties and incident relative to the earthquake as of this reporting time.