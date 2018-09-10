10 Sep 2018

NDRRC Update - Initial Report re Magnitude 6.4 Earthquake in Manay, Davao Oriental

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 09 Sep 2018
Download PDF (665.26 KB)

A. Situation Overview

On or about 3:16 PM, 08 September 2018, a magnitude 6.4 earthquake occurred in Manay Davao Oriental.

B. Effects

Damaged Houses
- A total of 6 (six) houses were damaged in Region XI
- The Regional Evacuation Center was also partially damaged.
- The affected families are currently staying with their friends and relatives in the area.
- No reported casualties and incident relative to the earthquake as of this reporting time.

