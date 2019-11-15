NCRTF-ELCAC approves anti-insurgency plans

By Jerome Carlo R. Paunan

MANILA, Nov. 14 (PIA) -- The National Capital Region Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NCRTF ELCAC) on Wednesday (Nov. 13) signed and approved its Implementation Plan at the historic Intramuros Golf Club aimed at addressing communism in the country's premiere region.

The plan will integrate, harmonize, and operationalize the various efforts of the whole-of-government and of all sectors of society in delivering goods, services, and information, as well as in providing for peace, security, and development in Metro Manila.

The group also approved its cluster-level implementation plans for the task force’s 12 Lines of Effort to end the decades-long communist insurgency problem.

During the event, concurrent NCRTF technical working group head and DPWH NCR regional director Ador Canlas, CESO IV said the plans’ approval is a step among many strategic steps to address the communist insurgency.

“This will be preparation for our National Summit sometime next week at the Heroes Hall in Malacanang,” Canlas said.

“Our very special guest will be non other than our President, President Rodrigo Roa Duterte. So we will be there and we will send to him these plans, a regional plan, together with the other cluster-level plans.

He said the plans would converge their efforts towards a long and lasting peace not only in Metro Manila but the entire Philippines.

It has been learned that the curent support system of communist groups are in Metro Manila.

It can be recalled that the NCRTF ELCAC was formally created as a part of President Duterte’s 2018 order for a “Whole of Nation” approach for sustainable peace.

The special task force seeks to counter the recruitment efforts of groups such as CPP-NPA and their deceitful propaganda in schools and poor communities in Metro Manila.

The task force also seeks to ensure direct delivery of social services to the poor, who security sector officials said are being targeted for recruitment. (PIA NCR)