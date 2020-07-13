NCIP moves to counter insurgency by empowering IPs, migrants

By Jan Vincent Leuterio

Published on July 12, 2020

DAVAO DEL NORTE, July 10 (PIA) - The local and national government have made moves to institutionalize Indigenous Political Structure (IPS) as well as strengthen the community’s economy as primary means to counter insurgency.

During Pakigsayod: Serbisyo Alang sa Katawhang Pilipino on July 8, National Commission on Indigenous People (NCIP) Provincial Director Roger Lumbin, and Davao del Norte Indigenous People Mandatory Representative (IPMR), Datu Ariel Macla, tackled the importance of empowering the IPs in countering insurgency, and the efforts taken by the national government towards it.

Roger Lumbin said that the government is currently processing to implement Certificate of Actual Land Occupancy for Migrants (CALOM).

“Kaning CALOM mao ni siya ang i-issue nga document sa mga non-IPs nga adunay actual occupation sulod sa ancestral domain before the passage of IPRA nga na pasa atong tuig 1997 (This CALOM is the document that will be issued to the non-IPs who had actual occupation in the ancestral domain before the passage of IPRA [Indigenous Peoples’ Rights Act] in 1997),” said Lumbin.

The non-IPs or ‘migrants’ who stayed in the ancestral domains from year 1997 and prior are the ones eligible to be issued with the certificate, which will legitimize ancestral domain ownership of the migrants.

He also added that for the IPs themselves, there is the Certificate of Ancestral Domain Land Allocation (CADLA) that will be issued to them. Similarly to CALOM, this document will legitimize the allocation of land among family inheritances within the ancestral domain.

Davao del Norte IPMR Macla, agreed with the importance such documents as they will prevent conflict between the IPs and the migrants.

“Aron malikayan ang mga pag bikil sa mga IPs ug non-IPs dapat lang gyud nga naa tong insakto nga dokyumento which is katong CALOM ug CADLA nga ma issue sa matag-usa (In order to prevent conflict between the IPs and non-IPs, it was necessary to have the exact documents, which are the CALOM and CADLA),” Macla said.

However, with the issuance of these documents to the respective groups legitimizing their sense of ownership, comes with the responsibility for them to develop their lands.

Related to this, Lumbin explained the benefits of declaring the Integrated Ancestral Domain Areas (IADAs) covering a maximum of 10 hectares and the Ancestral Domain Development Areas (ADDAs) for large parcels of ancestral lands.

However, he said developing IADAs and ADDAs can best be done through convergence approach to assist IP communities achieve productivity of their lands as well as partnership with private sectors.

Furthermore, Lumbin added that a “massive IEC (Information Communication Education)” campaign needs to be done in coordination with the Local Government Units (LGUs) to enable IP leaders to exercise governance with confidence and to productively develop their lands as a result of issued pertinent documents.

These initiatives were in support to Executive Order No. 70 which aims to achieve inclusive development and sustainable peace in the community. (Jan Vincent Leuterio, PIA-XI)