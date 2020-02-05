Navotas gives aid to quake-hit Cotabato LGU

By Jerome Carlo R. Paunan

NAVOTAS CITY, Feb. 5 (PIA) -- Mayor Toby Tiangco personally turned over P500,000 financial assistance to Mayor Reuel Limbungan and other local officials of Tulunan, North Cotabato.

A photo release sent by the city's Public Information Office to PIA NCR showed a contingent led by Limbungan extended courtesy to Tiangco at the City Hall of Navotas.

To recall, Tulunan has been the epicenter of strong earthquakes between Oct. 16 to Dec. 15 31 last year, causing major destruction to properties, claiming at least 16 lives, injuring 403 people and affecting over 1,800 families in the town's 29 barangays, according to the latest National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

Including those from Tulunan, an estimated 33,012 families were also affected from nearby towns of Arakan, Makilala, Magpet, Matalam, M’lang, President Roxas, Kabacan, and Kidapawan City.

Navotas City has been in the forefront of extending relief and aid to disaster-stricken areas in the country. Only recently, Tiangco directed a team to extend timely reponse efforts to families affected by the Taal Volcano. (PIA NCR)