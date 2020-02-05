05 Feb 2020

Navotas gives aid to quake-hit Cotabato LGU

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 05 Feb 2020 View Original

By Jerome Carlo R. Paunan

NAVOTAS CITY, Feb. 5 (PIA) -- Mayor Toby Tiangco personally turned over P500,000 financial assistance to Mayor Reuel Limbungan and other local officials of Tulunan, North Cotabato.

A photo release sent by the city's Public Information Office to PIA NCR showed a contingent led by Limbungan extended courtesy to Tiangco at the City Hall of Navotas.

To recall, Tulunan has been the epicenter of strong earthquakes between Oct. 16 to Dec. 15 31 last year, causing major destruction to properties, claiming at least 16 lives, injuring 403 people and affecting over 1,800 families in the town's 29 barangays, according to the latest National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

Including those from Tulunan, an estimated 33,012 families were also affected from nearby towns of Arakan, Makilala, Magpet, Matalam, M’lang, President Roxas, Kabacan, and Kidapawan City.

Navotas City has been in the forefront of extending relief and aid to disaster-stricken areas in the country. Only recently, Tiangco directed a team to extend timely reponse efforts to families affected by the Taal Volcano. (PIA NCR)

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.