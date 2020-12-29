Naujan LGU conducts ocular inspection for flood mitigation measures

By Luis T. Cueto

Published on December 28, 2020

NAUJAN, Oriental Mindoro, Dec. 28 (PIA) -- The municipal government of Naujan takes immediate action on flood mitigation measures by means of their recent ocular inspection conducted in Brgy. Alcate, Victoria where volumes of floodwaters surged recently, thereby affecting some areas of Naujan.

Prior to inspection, Naujan Mayor Mark Marcos met environmentalists who will be involved in the process of dredging operations on silted rivers in Victoria.

On their actual site inspection, it was discovered that the rivers in areas of Brgy. Alcate are heavily silted and the tendency of water is to overflow in many areas of Naujan and it needs to be addressed immediately.

Gov. Humerlito A. Dolor stressed that the task of mitigating floods could not be done by the local government alone but it needs coordination with other government agencies to to fully implement the flood mitigation project.

The municipal government of Naujan has already started its initial dredging operation this week and it is expected to be fully-operationalized on the first quarter of 2021. (LTC/PIA-OrMin)