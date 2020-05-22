Nat'l gov't extends financial aid to Ambo-hit North Samar towns

By Teresita B. Cardenas

CATARMAN, Northern Samar, May 21 (PIA) –Help continues to pour in Northern Samar from the national government as Sen. Lawrence Bong Go pledged to give financial aid to the province's towns hit hard by Typhoon Ambo.

This was announced by Governor Edwin Marino Ongchuan during the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council meeting held at the capitol’s Ibabao Hall on May 20.

Governor Ongchuan informed the body that President Rodrigo Duterte and Sen. Bong Go intended to visit the province’s hardest hit towns on May 21, however, due to health quarantine protocols, Senator Go called up the governor informing that the national government will be giving instead P5 million each to the towns of Lapinig, Gamay, Catarman, Catubig and Las Navas.

The municipalities of San Jose and San Roque will receive P3 million each, Gov. Ongchuan said.

Ongchuan explained that the financial assistance will be used for relief and recovery programs to normalize the living conditions of residents in the communities stricken by the typhoon.

On the other hand, PDRRMO Rei Josiah Echano during his presentation of the Rapid Damage Assessment and Need Analysis report said that a total of 5,659 houses were totally damaged and 31,879 houses were partially damaged as reported by the 14 out of 24 municipalities, namely: Allen, Biri, Bobon, Capul, Catarman, Catubig, Gamay, Laoang, Lapinig, Lope de Vega, Las Navas, , Mondragon,Palapag, Rosario, San Antonio, San Isidro, San Jose, San Roque, and Victoria.

Damage to agriculture, Echano reported, are as follows: rice and corn - P8,087,411; crops -P26,115,474; coconut - P65,837; fishery - P25,700,000; and livestock - P8,116,010.

On infrastructure, partial report submitted by 12 out of 24 Municipal Engineering Offices reached P127,214,410 million, he said.

Some 128,034 families or 521,203 individuals were affected as reported during the disaster council meeting. (nbq/TBC/PIA-Northern Samar)