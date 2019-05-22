22 May 2019

MRP conducts Women Empowerment Sessions

Report
from Community and Family Services International
Published on 22 May 2019 View Original

Women have been identified to be among the most affected groups in times of crisis and displacement. Because of the multiple burden of their roles in the household and community, they are prone to excessive levels of stress and are at high risk of vulnerabilities.

To help increase women’s capacities and participation in the recovery of the affected communities in Marawi, the Marawi Recovery Project (MRP) launched the Women Empowerment Sessions. These sessions are psychosocial interventions based on the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Women Enriched Modular Packages For Women. The aim is to inform Meranaw women of various topics related to gender and development, such as self enhancement; gender; laws on gender-based violence; maternal and child care; sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR); self-care and time management; and leadership and community participation. As an output of the activities, participants are to design and implement their own community self-help project.

As a pilot session, the Women Empowerment Session was first conducted in Barangay Bubong Punod, Marawi City last 10 April 2019 for 25 young mothers who have at least two children. These mothers were among the displaced families during the Marawi Siege in 2017.

During the activity, participants shared their insights after learning about their rights as women, their roles in the family and in the community, and the value of health and nutrition for their children.

These sessions are to be conducted in five other MRP areas including Barangay Papandayan in Marawi City and the Municipality of Piagapo, some places identified which have high numbers of young mothers. Two more sessions had followed on 17 and 24 April, and more are expected to take place after the holy month of Ramadan.

It is envisaged that by empowering and enabling women, they can significantly contribute to the collective healing and restoration as well as improvement in direct care opportunities for the communities affected by the Marawi siege.

The MRP, implemented by CFSI, is funded by the Australian Government Department of Foreign Affairs (DFAT) and aims to promote the protection, psychosocial, and economic recovery of around 4,000 households affected by the Marawi Siege.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.