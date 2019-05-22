MRP conducts Women Empowerment Sessions

Women have been identified to be among the most affected groups in times of crisis and displacement. Because of the multiple burden of their roles in the household and community, they are prone to excessive levels of stress and are at high risk of vulnerabilities.

To help increase women’s capacities and participation in the recovery of the affected communities in Marawi, the Marawi Recovery Project (MRP) launched the Women Empowerment Sessions. These sessions are psychosocial interventions based on the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Women Enriched Modular Packages For Women. The aim is to inform Meranaw women of various topics related to gender and development, such as self enhancement; gender; laws on gender-based violence; maternal and child care; sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR); self-care and time management; and leadership and community participation. As an output of the activities, participants are to design and implement their own community self-help project.

As a pilot session, the Women Empowerment Session was first conducted in Barangay Bubong Punod, Marawi City last 10 April 2019 for 25 young mothers who have at least two children. These mothers were among the displaced families during the Marawi Siege in 2017.

During the activity, participants shared their insights after learning about their rights as women, their roles in the family and in the community, and the value of health and nutrition for their children.

These sessions are to be conducted in five other MRP areas including Barangay Papandayan in Marawi City and the Municipality of Piagapo, some places identified which have high numbers of young mothers. Two more sessions had followed on 17 and 24 April, and more are expected to take place after the holy month of Ramadan.

It is envisaged that by empowering and enabling women, they can significantly contribute to the collective healing and restoration as well as improvement in direct care opportunities for the communities affected by the Marawi siege.

The MRP, implemented by CFSI, is funded by the Australian Government Department of Foreign Affairs (DFAT) and aims to promote the protection, psychosocial, and economic recovery of around 4,000 households affected by the Marawi Siege.