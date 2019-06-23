Mountain Province hosts Cordillera’s 2nd Quarter NSED

By Carlito C. Dar

Published on June 22, 2019

BONTOC Mountain Province, June 21 (PIA) - - The Cordillera Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council has partnered with the provincial local government and the DRRM Council of Mountain Province as host of the 2nd Quarter National Simultaneous Earthquake Drill on Thursday.

As the pilot area for the CRDRRMC NSED, there were four areas with different scenarios involved in the earthquake drill.

At the Mountain Province General Comprehensive High School, the faculty and the students were enjoined for a duck, cover and hold demonstration and evacuation procedure including students - injured scenario.

At the Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office, aside from the evacuation procedure, there was also a collapsed building scenario that included people injured and missing.

In the municipality of Sabangan, the NSED drill included fire suppression and search and rescue exercises. In the town of Sagada, the drill focused on vehicular traffic accident response.

Drill evaluators were divided into clusters, wherein each cluster’s evaluation focused on the Mountain Province Emergency Operations Center and Incident Management Team; search, rescue and retrieval; emergency telecommunications; Public Information Management; information/education on earthquake preparedness and response; evacuation procedures; health emergency management; maintenance of law and order; and road traffic management.

Governor Bonifacio Lacwasan expressed the province's gratitude for the conduct of the NSED in their province, highlighting its importance in improving their preparedness to respond to calamities.

‘Given the geological make-up of our land makes us susceptible to earthquakes and though we cannot control what will happen, at least we can minimize the loss of lives and destruction of properties by continuously learning and improving our preparedness’, Lacwasan said.

The NSED, which is a quarterly National DRRM Council – led activity seeks to educate the public on disaster preparedness against earthquake, showcase government capability on disaster response and to test pre – designed contingency plans of local DRRM councils and look into its effectiveness and at the same time identify the areas of weaknesses that needs improvement.

The regular conduct of NSED also aims to widen public participation. (JDP/CCD & Juliet Saley-PIA CAR)