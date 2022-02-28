More water sent by Red Cross to Typhoon Odette stricken communities

Volunteers from the Philippine Red Cross(PRC) Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene Unit(WASH) continue urgent response to communities affected by the recent Super Typhoon Odette. Through the leadership of PRC Chairman and CEO Senator Dick Gordon, teams provide swift assistance in water distribution to places with limited to no supply of clean water to prevent waterborne diseases such as diarrhea, cholera, typhoid fever, and other diseases caused by dirty water.

“Walang pagod at handang tumulong ang ating mga Red Cross staff at volunteers upang mas mapabilis ang ating pagresponde sa mga nasalanta ng typhoon Odette,” emphasized Chairman and CEO Senator Dick Gordon.

According to the PRC’s WASH Unit, yesterday, February 21, 2022, teams distributed more than 60,000 liters of water as they deployed these to Super Typhoon Odette-stricken Cebu, Siargao, and Negros Oriental.

Teams continue water distribution operations today as they target to provide 44,799 liters in Negros Oriental, 35,000 liters in Oslob, and 15,055 liters in Lapu-Lapu Cordova Cebu.

As of late, the humanitarian organization has distributed more than 10,879, 633 liters of water since the devastation of the recent super typhoon.