More than 6,000 ‘Ompong’ survivors receive emergency shelter assistance in Cagayan Valley

A few months after conducting the household assessment on families affected by Typhoon Ompong which made landfall in Cagayan Valley in September 2018, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has already distributed emergency shelter assistance (ESA) some P194,880,000 to 6,496 beneficiaries in the provinces of Cagayan and Isabela, Cagayan Valley Region.

The ESA which has been distributed to beneficiaries in 14 municipalities in Cagayan and eight municipalities in Isabela, (explain what ESA is)

Aside from the shelter assistance, the DSWD is also expected to implement Cash-For-Work (CFW) worth P62,762,300 to engage affected individuals to perform work to repair the damaged infrastructures and facilities in their community.