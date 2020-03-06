More than 400 families in Cagayan benefit from outreach program

By Melinda T. Quinones

Published on March 6, 2020

QUEZON CITY, Mar. 6 (PIA) -- More than 400 families from barangays Minanga and San Jose, Lal-lo, Cagayan received blankets, mosquito nets, solar lamps, hygiene kits, and vegetable seedlings from Social Housing Finance Corporation (SHFC) as part of its recently concluded community outreach program.

The SHFC, lead government agency mandated to undertake socialized housing for low-income earners, has been holding relief operations under their flagship Community Mortgage Program (CMP) to communities rendered homeless by disasters such as typhoons and flooding.

It will be remembered that the entire Cagayan province was placed under a state of calamity after being badly hit by Typhoon Quiel in November 2019.

This time, in partnership with TV5 Alagang Kapatid Foundation, Inc., SHFC helped more than 250 families from Maura Rotary Homeowners Association in Aparri in January and more than 900 families in Kidapawan City, Cotabato in December last year.

Since its inception in 1988, the CMP has provided more than 350,000 families with over P16 billion-loan assistance. Said program aims to improve the lives of informal settler families by providing them affordable financing in which they can borrow as a community to buy the land they occupy or would like to relocate to.

SHFC is the lead agency assisting underprivileged communities to secure land tenure through shelter financing and development solutions by Building Adequate Livable Affordable and Inclusive (BALAI) Filipino communities. For more information on the services they provide, they can be contacted at (+632) 7750-6337 or visit www.facebook.com/shfcph. (MTQ/PIA-IDPD/Additional information from SHFC)