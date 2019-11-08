More than 3 weeks after the series of earthquakes, PRC sustains its humanitarian efforts in Mindanao

The Philippine Red Cross (PRC) continues its effort in alleviating human suffering in fulfillment of its mission to serve the most vulnerable especially in areas devastated by a series of temblors in Mindanao.

More than three weeks after the first earthquake, PRC, as the foremost humanitarian organization, reaffirmed its commitment to support thousands of affected and displaced families in two of the hardest-hit areas, North Cotabato and Davao del Sur.

As of November 7, the PRC mobilized 422 volunteers, staff and Red Cross Youth, providing first aid to 81 individuals in 8 first aid stations established in Kidapawan City, Davao del Sur and General Santos City, distributing tarpaulins to 861 families in Davao Del Sur (339) and North Cotabato (129) and handing out jerry cans or water containers to 119 families in Davao Del Sur.

“We installed 6 temporary shower rooms at Barangay Balnate evacuation center in the Municipality of Magsaysay, Davao del Sur and are now being utilized by the affected families. The Philippine Red Cross stays true to its commitment to promote sanitation whenever a calamity or disaster strikes,” PRC Chairman Richard Gordon said.

A total of 446,208 liters of water were distributed by PRC to 3,108 families or more than 12,000 individuals in Davao del Sur and North Cotabato, conducted hygiene promotion to 3,312 individuals in Davao del Sur, installed 10 portable toilets in Davao del Sur and established 12 welfare desks in North Cotabato, South Cotabatoand Davao Del Sur.

Gordon also gave his assurance that the PRC will be sending additional portalets especially in remote areas.

“Our mission won’t stop here, PRC will not abandon the people of Mindanao, we will be here to help them get back on their feet,” Gordon added.

PRC provided food items to 587 families, hygiene kits to 468 families in Davao del Sur, sleeping kits to 861 families in North Cotabato and Davao Del Sur, distributed hot meals to 5,419 families in North Cotabato (3,365) and Davao Del Sur (2,054), administered psychological first aid to 1,404 individuals in North Cotabato (487), South Cotabato(22), Davao Del Sur (811), General Santos (44) and Sultan Kudarat (40).

Red Cross also deployed 2 additional water tankers from Leyte and Albay, 4 water bladders from Gensan and Davao City and 3 water treatment units from North Cotabato and Davao del Sur, 2 additional mobile kitchen from Bacolod and Iloilo, 4 ambulances from SouthCotabato, Cotabato, Davao del Sur and Zamboanga Del Norte chapters.

Since October 16, more than 30,600 families or 153,435 individuals from 184 barangays in 15 municipalities and cities, in 7 provinces have been affected by the series of earthquakes.

More than 5,761 families or 25,856 individuals are staying in 45 evacuation centers, 25 in Davao del Sur (1,685 families or 5,985 individuals) and 20 in North Cotabato(4,626 families or 19,871 individuals).

PRC uses resources provided by generous donors for these activities. The public can help PRC replenish these resources by donating through the followingavenues:

BDO

Peso Savings: 00-453-0190938

Dollar Savings: 10-453-0039482

Swift Code: BNORPHMM

BPI

Peso Savings: 4991-0036-52

Swift Code: BOPIPHMM

Metrobank

Peso Savings: 151-7-151524342

Dollar Savings: 151-2-151002182

Swift Code: MBTCPHMM

Paypal

donate@redcross.org.ph