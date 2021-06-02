Moderate Acute Malnutrition (MAM) Recipe Book - 2021

Exposure to repeated bouts of acute malnutrition (wasting) coupled with infection puts a child more at risk of dying. It is, therefore, important that good nutrition beginning from the early stages of life is already maintained for the child’s early brain development, normal growth and unleashing his potential in the future. The mother’s health and nutrition is also crucial to the unborn child’s status.

In WFP’s Moderate Acute Malnutrition (MAM) Recipe Book, we featured a healthy rather than a malnourished child where both parents were involved from keeping a healthy pregnancy up to raising a well-nourished baby. During pregnancy, the mother’s nutritional status (body mass index) was maintained within the normal range. With the guidance of her obstetrician- gynecologist or OB-GYN, the mother went through a smooth pregnancy and gave birth to a full- term healthy baby boy, Andres at 2.6 kilograms.

Andres was exclusively breastfed from birth to six months, and is still currently breastfeeding while being introduced to solid food such as mashed carrots. The mother aims to continue breastfeeding him until he reaches 2 years old. He just started eating complementary solid foods such as mashed carrots at 6 months old. He is well-nourished with a Mid-Upper Arm Circumference (MUAC) and Weight for Length (WFL) score within normal range. His father is very supportive and is involved in childcare since the beginning- changing diapers, assisting in breastfeeding and complementary feeding and rocking the baby to sleep among other things. Most importantly, he supported the breastfeeding mom both in physical and mental aspect of this journey. Their personal experience showed the importance of having a reliable support system to look out for both the mother and baby’s welfare throughout the entire process.

The parents made sure that they seek guidance from their OB-GYN, Pediatrician, Lactation Adviser, other Health Workers and Volunteers in the community. The mother also shared that meaningful discussions from a breastfeeding mom’s group in Facebook also helped her learn more, along with reading medical and nutrition journals and websites. Apart from those, studies published by the WFP, UNICEF, and WHO and guidelines from the Department of Health and the National Nutrition Council made her confident that everything she does that revolves around her health and the baby’s is within the global and national standards.

We aspire that more children will get the nutrition support they need especially in the far- flung areas, with the support and involvement of the whole family and the community so that they can reach their optimum potential up to their adulthood.